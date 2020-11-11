Start Em Sit Em

NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Defenses

Published: Nov 11, 2020 at 10:41 AM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes﻿. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.

Start 'em

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2020 · 3-4-1
New York Giants
New York Giants
2020 · 2-7-0

I added the Eagles during the bye week just for this very matchup. Which means they are going to be extremely underwhelming like the FT was last week when I did the same thing. The Eagles did score nine points the last time they faced the Giants and I would take that any time. But I’m also looking at the 20 points the Eagles got from the Cowboys and I like that a bit more.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2020 · 6-2-0
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2020 · 4-5-0

The Saints were available in more than 50% of NFL.com leagues on Tuesday morning, which I’m sure will change here before too long. But I love the matchup this week against the 49ers, who will be going with Nicky Mullens. Not a pushover, but you like to go against backups. My only fear is the letdown game after a huge win on Sunday night. But let’s not over think it.

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2020 · 6-2-0
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2020 · 1-7-0

There is a good chance the Packers allow James Robinson to run for 300 yards in this game. And I understand the Packers have scored less than seven fantasy points in every game since Week 2. But I’m going with them even tough ﻿Jake Luton﻿ has a fan in me.

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2020 · 3-5-0
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
2020 · 2-6-0

The Lions have finished with negative points twice this season. They have never finished with double-digit points. The Lions have allowed the Colts to score 35 points two weeks ago and followed that up with allowing the Vikings to score 34. This is a huge risk, but I kind of like it.

Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
2020 · 2-6-0
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2020 · 3-5-0

But if you picked up the FT to go up against the Giants last week, then maybe you just stick with them this week. The FT just scored five points last week and I know it was supposed to be a week-winner kind of performance. But that’s fine. The FT did score 17 points against the Cowboys in Week 7, so it’s certainly possible.

Sit 'em

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2020 · 2-6-0
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2020 · 5-3-0

The Dolphins are the hottest team in the NFL right now; it’s hard to go against them. The Chargers were one of the teams I streamed in Week 1 and they scored 11 fantasy points. But they have scored 11 fantasy points in the last three games combined. In decent matchups against the Jaguars, Broncos and Raiders.

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2020 · 7-2-0
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2020 · 5-3-0

The Bills are kind of like the Chargers, where the defense is good. The Bills are really good against wide receivers and everything. I just don’t like them matched up against ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cardinals. The Bills did manage 12 points against the Seahawks last week. But I’m not sure Murray turns the ball over that much this week.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2020 · 5-3-0
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2020 · 2-6-0

Love getting dome teams out in the elements. But the Texans have been great since Bill O’Brien was removed as head coach. And GM. Figured I should throw that in, too. The Browns defense scored 13 points against the Colts in Week 5. But they have scored 11 fantasy points in three games following.

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2020 · 4-5-0
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2020 · 6-2-0

You likely still have the 49ers on your roster. A lot of us take some time shaking those early season rankings. But this team is way different right now. The 49ers scored a season-high 17 points against the Patriots in Week 7. They have scored negative two in their last two games. NEGATIVE two. 

