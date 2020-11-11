NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'em
I added the Eagles during the bye week just for this very matchup. Which means they are going to be extremely underwhelming like the FT was last week when I did the same thing. The Eagles did score nine points the last time they faced the Giants and I would take that any time. But I’m also looking at the 20 points the Eagles got from the Cowboys and I like that a bit more.
The Saints were available in more than 50% of NFL.com leagues on Tuesday morning, which I’m sure will change here before too long. But I love the matchup this week against the 49ers, who will be going with Nicky Mullens. Not a pushover, but you like to go against backups. My only fear is the letdown game after a huge win on Sunday night. But let’s not over think it.
There is a good chance the Packers allow James Robinson to run for 300 yards in this game. And I understand the Packers have scored less than seven fantasy points in every game since Week 2. But I’m going with them even tough Jake Luton has a fan in me.
The Lions have finished with negative points twice this season. They have never finished with double-digit points. The Lions have allowed the Colts to score 35 points two weeks ago and followed that up with allowing the Vikings to score 34. This is a huge risk, but I kind of like it.
But if you picked up the FT to go up against the Giants last week, then maybe you just stick with them this week. The FT just scored five points last week and I know it was supposed to be a week-winner kind of performance. But that’s fine. The FT did score 17 points against the Cowboys in Week 7, so it’s certainly possible.
Sit 'em
The Dolphins are the hottest team in the NFL right now; it’s hard to go against them. The Chargers were one of the teams I streamed in Week 1 and they scored 11 fantasy points. But they have scored 11 fantasy points in the last three games combined. In decent matchups against the Jaguars, Broncos and Raiders.
The Bills are kind of like the Chargers, where the defense is good. The Bills are really good against wide receivers and everything. I just don’t like them matched up against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. The Bills did manage 12 points against the Seahawks last week. But I’m not sure Murray turns the ball over that much this week.
Love getting dome teams out in the elements. But the Texans have been great since Bill O’Brien was removed as head coach. And GM. Figured I should throw that in, too. The Browns defense scored 13 points against the Colts in Week 5. But they have scored 11 fantasy points in three games following.
You likely still have the 49ers on your roster. A lot of us take some time shaking those early season rankings. But this team is way different right now. The 49ers scored a season-high 17 points against the Patriots in Week 7. They have scored negative two in their last two games. NEGATIVE two.