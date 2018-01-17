NFL coaching tracker: Latest news, developments

Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears: The Bearsnamed the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator their next coach. Nagy has spent the last five seasons in Kansas City, first as quarterbacks coach before ascending to offensive coordinator in 2016. Under Nagy, the Chiefs finished 13th in points scored in 2016 before leaping to sixth in the category in 2017. Kansas City saw an even larger improvement in yards gained, jumping from 27th to 20th from 2015 to 2016, and 20th to fifth from 2016 to 2017. Former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich will be Nagy's offensive coordinator and the team gave Vic Fangio a three-year deal to remain defensive coordinator.