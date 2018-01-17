NFL coaching tracker: Latest news, developments

Editor's note: The NFL coaching carousel has hit full speed with the regular season over. Around The NFL is here to keep you up to date with all of the latest news broken down by who is interviewing where, the latest reports on available jobs and whose coaching position is safe.
HIRED HEAD COACHES
Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts: The Colts and Reich have agreed to terms on a five-year contract, per NFL NEtwork's Mike Garafolo. Reich is expected to sign the deal in the near future.
Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears: The Bearsnamed the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator their next coach. Nagy has spent the last five seasons in Kansas City, first as quarterbacks coach before ascending to offensive coordinator in 2016. Under Nagy, the Chiefs finished 13th in points scored in 2016 before leaping to sixth in the category in 2017. Kansas City saw an even larger improvement in yards gained, jumping from 27th to 20th from 2015 to 2016, and 20th to fifth from 2016 to 2017. Former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich will be Nagy's offensive coordinator and the team gave Vic Fangio a three-year deal to remain defensive coordinator.
Jon Gruden, Oakland Raiders: The Oakland Raiders named Gruden their new head coach Saturday. He was formally introduced as the team's coach during a news conference Tuesday. The veteran coach interviewed with the team Monday and reportedly received a 10-year, $100 million contract from the team. On Jan. 11, Rapoport reported former Colts RB coach Jemal Singleton is taking a job as Raiders RBs coach under Gruden. The Raiders have received permission to interview Dolphins offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo for Oakland's OL job, sources told Rapoport. The Raiders announced on Jan. 12 they've hired offensive coordinator Greg Olson and defensive coordinator Paul Guenther.
Matt Patricia, Detroit Lions: The former New England Patriots defensive coordinator will be tasked with turning around a Lions team that hasn't won a playoff game since the 1991 season. In his six seasons with the Patriots, Patricia's defensive units never ranked outside the top 10 in scoring defense, winning two Super Bowl rings in that same time frame.
Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans: The Titansnamed Vrabel the franchise's 19th head coach on Jan. 20. Vrabel comes to Tennessee from Houston, where he served as the Texans defensive coordinator in 2017 after coaching linebackers from 2014-16.
Steve Wilks, Arizona Cardinals: The Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator was named the team's head coach. Wilks finished his first season running the Panthers' defense after five years as the team's secondary coach. Wilks also interviewed for the head coaching jobs with the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants. As for the Panthers, Carolina defensive line coach Eric Washington was promoted to defensive coordinator. Panthers linebackers coach Al Holcomb will follow Wilks to Arizona, according to Garafolo.
COACHES OUT
John Fox, Chicago Bears: The Bearsparted ways with Fox after the team finished in the NFC North cellar for the third straight season under his guidance. Fox leaves Chicago with a 14-34 record over three seasons with the team. He's posted a 133-123 record over his career.
Jim Caldwell, Detroit Lions: The Lionsfired Caldwell a day after the team missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. The Lions finished the season at 9-7 for the second straight year. Following a promising 6-4 start, the Lions quickly lost ground in the highly competitive NFC playoff race, hitting rock bottom in a Week 16 loss to a struggling Bengals team that annihilated Detroit's postseason aspirations.
Chuck Pagano, Indianapolis Colts: The Coltsfired Pagano immediately after a 4-12 campaign -- his worst mark in his six years as Indy's head coach. The firing came shortly after the team's 22-13 win over the Houston Texans. Pagano posted a 53-43 record in Indianapolis. After posting three consecutive 11-5 marks that culminated in an appearance in the 2014 season's AFC Championship Game, the Colts failed to make the playoffs three straight seasons.
Ben McAdoo, New York Giants: The Giantsfired McAdoo following a 2-10 start that saw the team briefly bench starting quarterback Eli Manning. McAdoo's firing comes less than two seasons into his tenure and just a year after helping guide Big Blue to a playoff berth in 2016. The 40-year-old finished with a 13-15 record as the Giants' coach.
Mike Mularkey, Tennessee Titans: Mularkey and the Titansparted ways after failing to come to an agreement about their future together, the Titans announced on their website. Mularkey could be a candidate to take over the Cleveland Browns' offensive coordinator role, Rapoport reported.
Jack Del Rio, Oakland Raiders: Del Rio told reporters after the game that Raiders owner Mark Davis relieved him of his duties following Oakland's 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The firing completes a stark turnaround from a playoff season in 2016 that brought plenty of optimism into this campaign, in which Del Rio's Raiders failed to meet expectations.
COACH RETIRING
Bruce Arians, Arizona Cardinals: Arians announced his retirement from coaching in the wake of the Cardinals' 8-8 season. Arians leaves the team with a 49-30-1 mark after a five-year run that included a pair of playoff appearances.
HIRED GENERAL MANAGER
Brian Gaine, Houston Texans: The Texanshired former Bills VP of player personnel Brian Gaine as their new GM. He will take over for Rick Smith while he is on a leave of absence to tend to his wife, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. "Brian is an incredibly smart, hardworking individual that understands the importance of good communication. We couldn't be more excited about naming him our new general manager," Texans owner Bob McNair said in a statement.
Dave Gettleman, New York Giants: The Giantshired the former Carolina Panthers general manager during the final week of the regular season to take over for the fired Jerry Reese. Gettleman, 66, shares deep roots with the Giants, having spent 15 years in New York as a personnel executive from 1998 to 2012. From there, the accomplished talent evaluator was hired as general manager of the Panthers, serving four seasons in Carolina and helping to guide the team to a Super Bowl in 2015.
Brian Gutekunst, Green Bay Packers: The Packers promoted Gutekunst, their former director of player personnel, to the position of GM. Gutekunst is replacing the long time GM Ted Thompson. Earlier this month, Green Bay announced that Thompson was transitioning to the role as senior advisor to football operations.
FIRED GENERAL MANAGER
Jerry Reese, New York Giants: The Giantsfired Reese alongside coach McAdoo on the same day. With just one postseason appearance over the past half-decade, Reese's team-building prowess fell under increasing fire despite a playoff appearance in 2016. He exited with a 90-82 regular-season mark to go with an 8-2 playoff record and the two Lombardis.
GENERAL MANAGER CHANGING ROLES
Ted Thompson, Green Bay Packers: Thompson is transitioning from general manager and director of football operations to senior advisor to football operations, the team announced Tuesday. The executive has been with the Packers for a total of 21 years spread over two stints, from 1992-1999 and 2005-present. Eliot Wolf, the Packers' director of football operations, is interviewing for the GM vacancy Thursday.
COACHES WHO ARE SAFE
Marvin Lewis, Cincinnati Bengals: Lewis signed a two-year contract to stay in Cincinnati through the 2019 season. "My job is to win a World Championship. We have a talented roster full of veteran leaders and emerging young stars, and I am committed to making the necessary improvements to put this team in the best position to win," Lewis said in a statement. Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin is joining Lewis' staff as DC and Frank Pollack is the team's new offensive line coach.
Vance Joseph, Denver Broncos:Broncos general manager John Elway announced Monday that Joseph will remain the team's coach following a dismal season that left the team outside the postseason for the second straight year. Joseph went 5-11 for a Denver team that hasn't returned to the playoffs since its victory in Super Bowl 50. While Joseph is safe, changes are coming to his staff. Special teams coordinator Brock Olivo, assistant head coach/running backs Eric Studesville, OL coach Jeff Davidson and WR coach Tyke Tolbert have been let go. Interim offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave, who joined Denver's staff from Oakland this season as quarterbacks coach, was promoted to permanent offensive coordinator.
Hue Jackson, Cleveland Browns: Despite falling to 1-31 in two seasons with the Browns, Jackson will be back with the team in 2018. Despite Hue becoming only the second coach to helm an 0-16 team, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said he's confident in Jackson. "I don't think Hue has lost [his] magic," Haslam told NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.
Bill O'Brien, Houston Texans: O'Brien signed a four-year extension with the team that keeps him under contract through 2022. "Bill O'Brien has been a tremendous leader for us these last four years and we believe in his vision for the team moving forward," team owner Bob McNair said in a statement.
Dirk Koetter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Buccaneersare retaining Dirk Koetter for the 2018 season despite missing the playoffs for the 10th straight season. Koetter, who has a 14-18 career record with the team, will get another chance to prove whether or not he is capable of making winners out of the Bucs.
Jay Gruden, Washington Redskins: Rapoport reported Gruden isn't in danger of losing his job. A source informed of the situation told Rapoport that the Redskinsaren't planning to make major changes this offseason after seeing how Gruden and his staff battled through the rash of injuries which damaged the team's playoff hopes.
Head coaching candidates
Here's the short list of NFL assistants who figure to get a look in the coming weeks, based on recent conversations Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero have had with team executives and others: