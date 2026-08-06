NFL, American Football Australia partner on Sporting Schools program

The National Football League and American Football Australia (AFA) announced today a first-of-its-kind agreement in Australia which will see the two organizations come together to deliver a nationwide Sporting Schools program.

As part of the partnership, flag football school programs across the country currently run by the AFA and NFL concurrently will all become NFL Flag-branded and will enter the Australian Sports Commission’s (ASC) National Sporting Schools program. The partnership highlights the strong alignment between AFA and the NFL during an important period of growth for flag football in Australia.

The announcement is a win for the sport and for Australian schools. Introduced in 2015, the Australian Government initiative is designed to give primary and secondary school students the opportunity to learn new skills, build confidence and enjoy the benefits of being active through sport.

“Australia has emerged as one of the most exciting growth markets for flag football globally, and partnering with American Football Australia allow us both to accelerate that momentum,” said Charlotte Offord, NFL general manager -- Australia and New Zealand. “Together, we are creating a pathway that introduces more young people to the sport, strengthens participation in schools and communities, and supports the next generation of athletes. As interest in flag football continues to rise around the world ahead of its Olympic debut in 2028, this partnership provides a strong foundation for the long-term growth of the game in Australia.”

“American Football Australia is thrilled to be partnering with the NFL to deliver flag football through the Australian Sports Commission’s Sporting Schools program -- a partnership that puts the world’s biggest football brand behind our grassroots ambitions,” said Wade Kelly, chief executive officer of American Football Australia. “This is another huge step in the exponential growth of flag football across Australia, opening the game up to boys and girls in schools in every corner of the country. Sporting Schools is the foundation our flag football programs are built on, and we have no doubt Australia’s future Olympic flag football players will come through it.”