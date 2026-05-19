NFL owners approve playing up to 10 international games beyond 2026 season

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The NFL will be playing more games overseas.
NFL owners on Tuesday approved an increase to 10 international games beyond this upcoming season. That's the maximum number of games the league can play outside the United States per the collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Players Association.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said 16 international games is the goal.
There will be a record nine international games this season across four continents, including the first regular-season games in France and Australia. Rio de Janeiro will be a first-time host, there will be three games in London, one in Munich, one in Spain and one in Mexico City.
"Our strategy is not one and done so our goal is to go back to those markets that we're establishing," NFL executive Peter O'Reilly said. "There are parts of the world that we are looking at for future years, maybe not '27, beyond. Asia would be an example of that. Japan would be a good example within Asia of a market that has complexity."
Could an international Super Bowl be on the horizon?
"I don't know if I can fully parse that in terms of feasibility versus likelihood, but if you're just talking feasibility, obviously, as we go to new stadiums around the world, we're getting a better sense of those buildings," O'Reilly said. "And, as we go around the whole world, we get a sense of the passion there, and the partnerships, governmental partnerships, private sector partnerships, and otherwise. So I think all of that strengthens the foundation that you need to perhaps someday on a far off horizon have an international Super Bowl.
"You have great buildings like Tottenham (in London) that were built with the NFL in mind from Day 1. So I think passion, partners, some stadiums, there's some feasibility, obviously a lot of other factors, inclusive of the fact there's tremendous demand as we saw today from Nashville, from the U.S. cities in hosting this major event and the massive economic impact that comes with it, but we're learning every day to increase the feasibility."
The league owners also approved a resolution removing the ability for teams to protect two games on their schedule from being played internationally.
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