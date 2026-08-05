NFL, Toyota announce finalists for 2026 NFL Flag Players of the Year Presented by Toyota

Watch the highlights from the matchup between LA Conquer and Texas Fury ATX Red during the 2026 HS Girls FLAG Championship Game.
The National Football League and Toyota today announced the finalists for the 2026 NFL Flag Players of the Year Presented by Toyota, recognizing ten standout girls and boys flag football athletes for excellence on the field and their embodiment of the values that define the game.
Each finalist was evaluated against the NFL’s core values -- Respect, Integrity, Responsibility to Team and Resiliency -- both on and off the field. Together, they represent the highest level of character and commitment to the game, reflecting Toyota's belief that the future of football is shaped by young leaders who inspire others.
The winners, one boy and one girl, will be announced in January. They will be recognized at NFL Honors, a prime-time awards special to air on Netflix during the week of Super Bowl LXI.
“Each of these ten finalists are deserving of this recognition and we take great pride in honoring them on the same stage as the NFL’s best,” said Dedra DeLilli, vice president, marketing communications at Toyota. “At Toyota, we're proud to celebrate these young athletes. Their leadership, dedication to the game, and commitment to their communities are shaping the future of NFL Flag and lighting the way for the next generation.”
“The rapid growth of flag football is being fueled by athletes whose talent, leadership and passion continue to raise the profile of the game,” said Brian Flinn, NFL senior vice president, global flag football. “These Player of the Year finalists represent the very best of flag football, demonstrating the character, resilience and commitment that are inspiring more young people to get involved in the sport.”
2026 NFL Flag Players of the Year Finalists Presented by Toyota
Boys Finalists
Cruz Burton of Lawrenceville, New Jersey, attends The Lawrenceville School and competes for Yorkville. A poised competitor in big moments, Burton is known for rising to the occasion when the pressure is highest.
Levi Huftalin of Mesa, Arizona, attends ALA-Mesa North and competes for GYFL Elite. Huftalin stands out for his sportsmanship, consistently showing respect for teammates, coaches, opponents and officials.
Quinn Miles of Overland Park, Kansas, attends Shawnee Mission West High School and competes for KC Shockers. A four-year flag football player, Miles is an elite two-way athlete at wide receiver and safety who is recognized for his resilience and competitive drive.
Charlie Phillips of Nolensville, Tennessee, competes for 37135 Elite and has earned recognition for his work ethic and determination. His growth over the past 18 months has drawn attention from coaches, fans and peers.
James Rieger of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, attends Episcopal School of Baton Rouge and competes for Team Louisiana. Rieger is defined by resilience, using every challenge as motivation to improve and continue growing as a player.
Girls Finalists
Maliyah Edwards of Ontario, California, attends Western Christian High School and competes for So Cal Reign. A flag football player since age six, Edwards brings energy, positivity and a relentless desire to improve to every practice, game and tournament.
Zahra Hill of Round Rock, Texas, attends Cedar Ridge High School and competes for Texas Fury. A two-year flag football player, Hill’s versatility at wide receiver and cornerback has made her a dynamic two-way contributor.
Landry Johnson of Waxhaw, North Carolina, attends Marvin Ridge High School and competes for Lady Outlaws. Johnson leads by example through her sportsmanship, positive attitude and commitment to supporting teammates with integrity and respect.
Sofia Lafontant of Danvers, Massachusetts, attends St. Mary’s High School and competes for CK Divas. A flag football player since third grade, Lafontant is recognized as a resilient teammate and strong competitor who represents the values of the game.
Kate Mikuls of Shawnee, Kansas, attends Mill Valley High School and competes for KC Shockers. Mikuls is a steady leader under center, trusted by her coaches to help her team weather challenges and remain competitive in close games.
The finalists were recognized following the 2026 NFL Flag Championships Presented by Toyota, the world’s premier youth flag football tournament, which took place July 23-26 at Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana. The event, operated by RCX Sports, brought together 3,500 athletes across more than 350 girls and boys teams from the United States and around the world, including NFL Flag regional champions representing all 32 NFL clubs and international teams spanning five continents.
Together, the NFL, Toyota, and RCX Sports are committed to growing flag football and expanding access to the game for millions of youth athletes around the world. Through NFL Flag programming and marquee events like the NFL Flag Championships Presented by Toyota, the partnership continues to create more opportunities for young athletes to play, compete and experience the values of football.
For more information about flag football and to find a flag league near you, visit NFLFLAG.com.
For more information on Toyota's NFL programs and season-long experiences, visit Toyota.com/NFL.