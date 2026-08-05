NFL, Toyota announce finalists for 2026 NFL Flag Players of the Year Presented by Toyota

The National Football League and Toyota today announced the finalists for the 2026 NFL Flag Players of the Year Presented by Toyota, recognizing ten standout girls and boys flag football athletes for excellence on the field and their embodiment of the values that define the game.

Each finalist was evaluated against the NFL’s core values -- Respect, Integrity, Responsibility to Team and Resiliency -- both on and off the field. Together, they represent the highest level of character and commitment to the game, reflecting Toyota's belief that the future of football is shaped by young leaders who inspire others.

The winners, one boy and one girl, will be announced in January. They will be recognized at NFL Honors, a prime-time awards special to air on Netflix during the week of Super Bowl LXI.

“Each of these ten finalists are deserving of this recognition and we take great pride in honoring them on the same stage as the NFL’s best,” said Dedra DeLilli, vice president, marketing communications at Toyota. “At Toyota, we're proud to celebrate these young athletes. Their leadership, dedication to the game, and commitment to their communities are shaping the future of NFL Flag and lighting the way for the next generation.”

“The rapid growth of flag football is being fueled by athletes whose talent, leadership and passion continue to raise the profile of the game,” said Brian Flinn, NFL senior vice president, global flag football. “These Player of the Year finalists represent the very best of flag football, demonstrating the character, resilience and commitment that are inspiring more young people to get involved in the sport.”