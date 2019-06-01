Muhammad Wilkerson arrested on DWI charge

Free-agent defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson was arrested early Saturday morning for driving while intoxicated, New York Police confirmed to NFL.com.
Wilkerson was released on bond later Saturday, according to the NYPD.
The 29-year-old lineman is an unrestricted free agent after playing for the Green Bay Packers last year. He appeared in just three games before being sidelined with a season-ending ankle injury. He spent his first seven seasons with the New York Jets, where he was a two-time All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl in 2015.