Marquise Goodwin surprises mom and sister with new house

Published: Jul 05, 2018 at 11:06 AM

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for July 5, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Disclaimer: This video of Marquise Goodwin surprising his mom and sister with a new house will make you cry.

Back in 2013, the WR told ESPN that his sister, Deja, is a constant source of inspiration. Deja, who is 10 months younger than Marquise, has cerebral palsy.

2. A few weeks ago, we showed you a clip of Panthers K Graham Gano dominating/ending a game of family kickball. This week, we bring you Gano launching a 76-yard field goal. Yes, 76 yards.

3. Like millions of Americans, Kirk Cousins was grilling yesterday. What was the Vikings QB grilling? Tell us when you find out.

Happy 4th!! #america #puremichigan

4. Leonard Fournette recently used Twitter to make a difference in a student's life. @jhanenichol_ is preparing for her final year at Louisiana State University and needed help covering tuition. Fournette, who was an All-American RB at LSU, heard her story and was happy to help her out.

5. Former QB Ryan Leaf was on the Rich Eisen Show on Thursday and shared an amazing story that involves a reference letter, Colts owner Jim Irsay, and the late legendary author Hunter S. Thompson.

