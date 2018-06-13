Panthers K Graham Gano dominates family kickball game

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 13, 2018. This is The Extra Point.
1. Don't play kickball with an Pro Bowl kicker unless you're prepared for the consequences.
Got home today and my fam was playing kickball so I joined in. The only rule is that Iâm not allowed to kick it hard. So here is my first at bat...ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/pDeYuiF8yBâ Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) June 12, 2018
2. LSU gave their No. 18 jersey to longtime local anchor who is battling ALS.
WAFB anchor Donna Britt receives prized No. 18 jersey from LSU, AD Joe Allevaâ Judy Bergeron (@judybergeronbr) June 12, 2018
https://t.co/L9AjuwNmno pic.twitter.com/gS2UYTIOoB
3. Who is the "human cheat code" of the NFL?
Which NFL player is a "human cheat code"?@PSchrags ï¿½ï¿½ @DangeRussWilson@Nate13Burleson ï¿½ï¿½ @CameronNewton@heykayadams ï¿½ï¿½ @A_kamara6â NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 13, 2018
ï¿½ï¿½: @gmfb pic.twitter.com/cez6hZAe5v
4. This wide receiver could be one of the fastest players in the league if he makes the Saints' roster.
Ran a 4.22 40 blazing speed!!! https://t.co/hUjrWWI4slâ Kyle Outridge (@SteelSaint03) June 13, 2018
5. See how a text sent to the wrong number led to a lucky Bucs fan receiving a signed Mike Evans jersey.
Best accidental text ever. Thank you @Buccaneers and @MikeEvans13_ Go Bucs ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/YDOl0psgU5â Deeds (@justin_deeds) June 7, 2018