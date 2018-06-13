Panthers K Graham Gano dominates family kickball game

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 13, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Don't play kickball with an Pro Bowl kicker unless you're prepared for the consequences.

2. LSU gave their No. 18 jersey to longtime local anchor who is battling ALS.

3. Who is the "human cheat code" of the NFL?

4. This wide receiver could be one of the fastest players in the league if he makes the Saints' roster.

5. See how a text sent to the wrong number led to a lucky Bucs fan receiving a signed Mike Evans jersey.

