Panthers K Graham Gano dominates family kickball game

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for June 13, 2018. This is The Extra Point.

1. Don't play kickball with an Pro Bowl kicker unless you're prepared for the consequences.

Got home today and my fam was playing kickball so I joined in. The only rule is that Iâm not allowed to kick it hard. So here is my first at bat...ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/pDeYuiF8yB â Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) June 12, 2018

2. LSU gave their No. 18 jersey to longtime local anchor who is battling ALS.

WAFB anchor Donna Britt receives prized No. 18 jersey from LSU, AD Joe Alleva

https://t.co/L9AjuwNmno pic.twitter.com/gS2UYTIOoB â Judy Bergeron (@judybergeronbr) June 12, 2018

3. Who is the "human cheat code" of the NFL?

4. This wide receiver could be one of the fastest players in the league if he makes the Saints' roster.

Ran a 4.22 40 blazing speed!!! https://t.co/hUjrWWI4sl â Kyle Outridge (@SteelSaint03) June 13, 2018

5. See how a text sent to the wrong number led to a lucky Bucs fan receiving a signed Mike Evans jersey.