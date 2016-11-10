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Justin Houston expects to 'dominate' in return

Published: Nov 10, 2016 at 05:40 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Justin Houston is in line to make his season debut after undergoing offseason knee surgery.

The Kansas City Chiefs' Pro Bowl linebacker said he expects to make an immediate impression on the field Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers.

"I expect what I normally do. Dominate," Houston said Thursday, via ESPN.

Houston started the season on the physically unable to perform list. Wednesday marked the deadline to activate the linebacker or put him on the shelf for the season.

Last year, Houston missed the final five games of the regular season before returning in the playoffs. The veteran didn't look like his dominant self in those two outings, then underwent surgery to repair his ACL this offseason.

The Chiefs have boasted one of the most consistent defenses this season, despite dealing with a rash of injuries. Even if Houston isn't a sack-machine right off the bat, getting the star back in the swing of things ahead a possible playoff run is a big boost for a Chiefs team that has one of the toughest schedules down the stretch.

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