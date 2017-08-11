Jordan Matthews trade foretold by Eagles' Instagram?

Life comes at you fast. Just ask Jordan Matthews, who spent the last two seasons as the leading receiver of the Philadelphia Eagles and now finds himself checking out rental properties in Western New York.
Though Matthews' name had increasingly found its way into trade speculation amongst the football cognoscenti, one can imagine the receiver's shock. That said, perhaps Matthews should have seen it coming. After all, the Eagles themselves appeared to hint at it on their own Instagram account last night:
Should we actually believe this was an Easter egg for the events to come? Eh probably not, though I'd love help understanding what the caption meant in the first place. In any event, happy trails Jordan. The Nelson Agholor Hype Train can't follow you to Buffalo.
Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to start pouring through the rest of Eagles Instagram looking for more clues. Moderate chance this ends with me making the Chaz-Palminteri-at-the-end-of-The-Usual-Suspects face.