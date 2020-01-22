Joe Burrow's best fits after Bengals: Panthers, Bolts would work

It's safe to say that the Steelers could have been a playoff team in 2019 if not for the absence of injured QB Ben Roethlisberger. As it was, Pittsburgh nearly made the postseason even while splitting time at quarterback between Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges, largely on the strength of its defense. As with the Falcons, the Steelers would seem to be in solid shape in the near-term future, provided Roethlisberger comes back healthy. But then, Big Benis going to be 38 when the 2020 season starts, and there are just two more years left on his contract. Drafting Burrow to learn behind him could help them bridge eras without going through too much of a rebuilding lull -- he could rejuvenate the franchise in the same way Roethlisberger did when he fell to them in the 2004 draft. Drafting Burrow would require making some trades to get back into the first round, since Pittsburgh gave up its 2020 first-rounder in the trade that landed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins -- but that trade itself is an example of the Steelers' willingness to do what is necessary to improve the team. Should Burrow fall within reach, and should they decide they like him, they should have no problem being bold enough to trade back into position to nab him for the future.