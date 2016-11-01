 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Jay Gruden: Josh Norman can't be any more targeted

Published: Nov 01, 2016 at 02:25 AM

Redskins coach Jay Gruden has an interesting take on star cornerback Josh Normansounding off on officials following Sunday's tie game: His words will not cause him to be targeted more by the refs, because that would be impossible.

"He can't be any more targeted than he was (Sunday), that's for sure," Gruden said, via ESPN.com

Norman was hit with four hands-to-the-face penalties and a pass interference in Sunday's 27-27 sister-kisser against the Cincinnati Bengals. Norman, like he's done for a majority of the season, shadowed the Bengals' premiere wideout unless he lined up in the slot.

The result was a physical battle, though officials were trying to make clear that Norman could not start a play by swatting Green in the face. So they called the same penalty for essentially the same motion over and over again.

"Josh is his own man and he really speaks his mind, and he just felt strongly about the way he felt and he put it out there. So he was frustrated after the game," Gruden said. "It's one thing to have one or two calls, but he had quite a few on him that could have gone either way quite frankly. But it's going to be hard to put a filter on Josh."

Gruden, like Ben McAdoo or Todd Bowles or any other coach with an outspoken star on the roster, is fine with the chatter so long as the performances can back it up. While A.J. Green had an exceptional game in London with more than 100 yards, Cincinnati had to go through incredible lengths to get him the ball and essentially force feed Green when Norman was off the field.

And the penalties, which were basically costing the Redskins five yards here and there, did not have a drastic effect on the game outside of providing the Bengals more time to adjust and plan.

It will be interesting to see if the next officiating crew decides to make the same point with Norman, or if Norman tries to adjust his style of play. Another five penalties under different circumstances could yield some decidedly different quotes next week.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mr. Irrelevant: Broncos select Buffalo LB Red Murdock at No. 257 overall to end 2026 NFL Draft

The Broncos closed out the 2026 NFL Draft by selecting Buffalo linebacker Red Murdock as "Mr. Irrelevant" on Saturday. The "Mr. Irrelevant" is the moniker given each year to the last pick of the NFL draft, established in 1976.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Chiefs pick LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier with No. 249 overall selection

The Kansas City Chiefs selected LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier with the No. 249 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Packers trade up to select Florida kicker Trey Smack with No. 216 overall pick

The Green Bay Packers traded up to select Florida kicker Trey Smack with the No. 216 overall selection during the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Ravens select Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley with No. 211 overall pick

The Baltimore Ravens selected Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley with the No. 211 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Browns select Arkansas QB Taylen Green at No. 182 overall

The Cleveland Browns added to their QB room on Saturday, selecting Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green with the No. 182 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders trade former first-round pick Tyree Wilson to Saints

Las Vegas is sending defensive end Tyree Wilson to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for the 150th overall pick of this year's draft. The Raiders are also sending the 219th overall pick to the Saints in the deal.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Jets trade up to select Clemson QB Cade Klubnik with No. 110 overall pick

The New York Jets have traded up to select Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik with the 110th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Raiders trade up to select Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy with No. 101 overall pick

The Las Vegas Raiders traded up to select Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy with the No. 101 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Cowboys riding high after key additions midway through draft: 'We've changed this defense'

The Cowboys are riding high into Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft after drafting three defenders with their first three picks in the NFL draft and adding LB Dee Winters via trade on Friday.

news

GM Nick Caserio: Anyone reporting Texans could trade WR Nico Collins 'can take it and shove it'

The latest Texans player bandied about as a trade candidate this offseason was that of standout wide receiver Nico Collins, an idea general manager Nick Caserio swiftly blasted.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Steelers select Penn State QB Drew Allar in Round 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Penn State quarterback Drew Allar with the No. 76 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday night.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Cardinals select Miami QB Carson Beck with No. 65 overall pick

The Arizona Cardinals selected Miami quarterback Carson Beck with the No. 65 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.