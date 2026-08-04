Jaxson Dart approaching training camp with eye on preventing another Giants losing season

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- After taking part in John Harbaugh's first training camp practice with the New York Giants last week, Jaxson Dart did not want to make too many premature judgements about the veteran coach's demeanor, which he expects to evolve with time.

One thing the second-year quarterback has picked up over the past several months is Harbaugh's mentality.

“He just wants to, obviously, win,” Dart said. “He's got a chip on his shoulder.”

So does Dart, who chalks it up to his rookie year not going well. The Giants lost eight of his first 12 NFL starts, finished 4-13 and after an offseason of organizational upheaval, he is determined to avoid a repeat losing performance.

That process starts in camp, where this time Dart is the undisputed starter at football's most important position, a long way from taking second- and third-team snaps behind Russell Wilson and sometimes even Jameis Winston a year ago. At 23, he's still young and inexperienced -- and leaning into those facts.

“There’s a lot that I’ve got to still learn,” Dart said. “I’m trying to keep everything around me simple: from the things that I give my attention to, to my daily (practice and) study habits. That’s just me trying to continue to grow because I saw what it was like last year for a tough season. It was new for my career, and I want to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Also new for Dart are incoming offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, QBs coach Brian Callahan and a host of new wide receivers.

With Nagy's arrival comes a system that is different from the one Mike Kafka ran last season while in that job and after taking over as interim coach when Brian Daboll was fired. Such a big change early in Dart's career provides another challenge, though it's one general manager Joe Schoen pointed out that Chicago's Caleb Williams and New England's Drake Maye handled smoothly.

The lack of continuity makes it difficult to handicap expectations, though the Giants have high hopes for Dart regardless of who's calling the plays.

“Just continue to build off of last season," Schoen said. ”He played at a high level throughout last season, so, (we hope to) continue to see him to ascend. Really good staff, really good plan, scheme in place and excited for his Year 2 and how he does."