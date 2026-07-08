Jaguars' Arik Armstead expects Travis Hunter to take a 'huge step' in Year 2 

Travis Hunter entered the NFL as one of the most intriguing non-quarterback prospects of a generation with his ability to play both sides of the ball. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars WR/CB had his season cut short, suffering a knee injury after just seven games.
Despite the lackluster rookie campaign, Hunter's two-way ability still impressed teammates.
"What he did -- not even attempted now -- was outstanding and good for our sport," Jags defensive lineman Arik Armstead recently told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "He's a game changer. He's probably the most naturally talented athlete, just pure athlete I've been around, and I've been around some amazing ones. It was good for our sport, and it was good for our team."
Hunter's ballyhooed entrance into the NFL got off to a slow start as the Jags attempted to decide where best to deploy the talented athlete. In seven games, he generated 28 catches for 298 yards with one touchdown, playing 305 offensive snaps, per Next Gen Stats. Seeing far fewer reps on D -- just 154 -- Hunter earned 15 total tackles and three passes defensed.
"He adds a lot of value on both sides of the football, and just like everyone's career, you're gonna have your rookie ups and downs," Armstead added. "I think he was starting to hit his stride before he got injured."
Indeed, Hunter's offensive skills began to show, with an eight-catch, 101-yard and a TD day against the Rams in Week 7 before the injury wiped away the rest of the season.
The Jags held Hunter out of the offseason program, but expect him to be ready for training camp later this month.
"Heading into this offseason, he's looking extremely well and healing up amazingly," Armstead said of Hunter. "I'm excited to see, as he gets back and healthy, gets back into the fold and hopefully is able to join us here soon back on the field, what he's able to accomplish in Year 2."
The Jags' plan for Hunter in 2026 will be a key storyline during training camp. It was reported earlier this offseason that the club aimed at making him a full-time CB and part-time WR. At the time, in April, Hunter responded with "Now who told you this?" Will he be comfortable with that plan or push to do more?
Regardless of how the rep count sorts itself out, Armstead believes Hunter is in for a big sophomore season.
"Things will slow for him, just like they do for all of us," the veteran said. "He'll be going into his second year being in the same system, around the same coaches, and knowing what's asked of him. And we know how challenging that can be as a rookie just mastering one side of the ball, so I think in Year 2 he's going to take a huge step and help our team in a lot of different ways."
If Hunter becomes the two-way demon that prompted the Jags to trade up to acquire him, it would go a long way to keeping Jacksonville atop the AFC South for a second straight season.