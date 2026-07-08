Jaguars' Arik Armstead expects Travis Hunter to take a 'huge step' in Year 2 

Indeed, Hunter's offensive skills began to show, with an eight-catch, 101-yard and a TD day against the Rams in Week 7 before the injury wiped away the rest of the season.

The Jags held Hunter out of the offseason program, but expect him to be ready for training camp later this month.

"Heading into this offseason, he's looking extremely well and healing up amazingly," Armstead said of Hunter. "I'm excited to see, as he gets back and healthy, gets back into the fold and hopefully is able to join us here soon back on the field, what he's able to accomplish in Year 2."

The Jags' plan for Hunter in 2026 will be a key storyline during training camp. It was reported earlier this offseason that the club aimed at making him a full-time CB and part-time WR. At the time, in April, Hunter responded with "Now who told you this?" Will he be comfortable with that plan or push to do more?

Regardless of how the rep count sorts itself out, Armstead believes Hunter is in for a big sophomore season.

"Things will slow for him, just like they do for all of us," the veteran said. "He'll be going into his second year being in the same system, around the same coaches, and knowing what's asked of him. And we know how challenging that can be as a rookie just mastering one side of the ball, so I think in Year 2 he's going to take a huge step and help our team in a lot of different ways."