 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Jaguars DL Arik Armstead says it was 'impossible to ignore the chatter' regarding his future this offseason

Published: Jul 02, 2026 at 01:21 PM
Author Image
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Some prognosticators earlier this offseason pitched defensive lineman Arik Armstead as a potential cap casualty due to his $19.4 million cap hit and the $14.5 million the Jacksonville Jaguars would save by cutting him after June 1.

Such a release did not come to pass, but that didn't prevent the 11-year veteran from seeing the predictions.

"That's the nature of the business," Armstead told Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union. "It's impossible to ignore the chatter. Everyone has social media and there is no ignoring anything and even if you're not on social media, somebody will tell you about it or ask you about it."

Related Links

Regardless of the savings, it makes sense Jacksonville has held onto Armstead.

The Jaguars are in win-now mode after going 13-4 to capture the AFC South. Although they used three of their 2026 draft picks to beef up the defensive line and traded for Ruke Orhorhoro in April, Armstead is their surest immediate bet to generate inside pressure on the quarterback.

His contract is weighty heading into his final year on the deal, but Armstead was second on Jacksonville in sacks in 2025. His 5.5 sacks marked the third-best single-season total of his career and his best output since 2021. He reached that number despite suffering a hand injury in late November that caused him to miss a game and his snap count to plummet upon his return.

After averaging 73.8% of the team's defensive snaps from Weeks 9-12, Armstead missed Week 13, then was on the field for an average of 38.4% of defensive plays over the final five games of the regular season. His last sack came in Week 11, as the injury stymied his production.

"I was playing with one hand for six games," Armstead said. "Couldn't play as many snaps because it was hard to play the run with just one hand so I was limited to (pass-rush) situations. As I got more comfortable (with the cast), I was able to be somewhat effective, but couldn't grab (his blocker) and couldn't do certain moves."

Having found his groove early on for a Jags defense that was top 10 in points allowed for the first time in seven years, there's reason to believe Armstead, healthy again, can do so once more in his age-33 season.

Beyond that, the veteran knows the future is flexible.

"My focus is being my best self and the best player I can be," Armstead said. "That's all I can control."

Related Content

news

Former NFL cornerback LeRoy Irvin, two-time All-Pro with Rams, dead at 68

Former NFL cornerback LeRoy Irvin, a two-time All-Pro with the Los Angeles Rams, has died at 68, the team announced Thursday.

news

Cardinals TE Trey McBride excited to have RB Jeremiyah Love 'on our side': That dude's a 'stud'

The Arizona Cardinals will require more offensive firepower to keep up in a daunting NFC West. Tight end Trey McBride believes No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love can provide them with that.

news

Broncos CB Riley Moss not thinking beyond contract year: 'It'll handle itself' like it always has

Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss is entering the final year of his rookie contract but knows he can contribute best by focusing where his feet are.

news

Jahan Dotson eager to showcase talent with Falcons: I didn't 'have that opportunity the past couple years'

Jahan Dotson's first four years as a pro involved stints with two teams and a well of untapped potential. After signing with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, he believes NFL home No. 3 will finally afford him a chance to fully showcase what he can do.

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 90-83: Rams' Byron Young debuts; Titans' Jeffery Simmons returns to list

"The Top 100 Players of 2026" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X and NFL+!

news

NFL news roundup: Texans waive DE Xavier Thomas, CB Ajani Carter from injured reserve

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos LB Nik Bonitto focused on being 'better player than I was the previous year'

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season after posting a career-high 14 sacks, but he believes there's still plenty more meat left on the bone.

news

Texans guard Ed Ingram: Landing in Houston was 'best thing to ever happen' to my career

Texans guard Ed Ingram found a home in Houston. Now he's ready to take his game to the next level after enjoying the best season of his career thus far in 2025.

news

Bears QB Caleb Williams on his haters: 'I love them'

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams knows the more he succeeds, the louder the haters will become. He'll just sit back and listen.

news

Bills WR DJ Moore buys out store's entire stock of his shirts to give them away to fans

Before playing his first game in Buffalo, DJ Moore is already ingratiating himself with Bills fans, having bought out a store's entire stock of his shirts to give away.

news

NFL Network: QB Brendan Sorsby will sit out 2026, be eligible for 2027 NFL Draft

The NFL, NFLPA and Sorsby reached a settlement which resolves any legal claims regarding the league's decision to forgo a supplemental draft this offseason and cements Sorsby's eligibility for the 2027 draft.