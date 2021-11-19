Is Jalen Hurts the long-term answer for Eagles? 49ers a contender again after throttling Rams?

As a rugged quarterback with the size, strength and willingness to embrace the physicality of the pro game, Hurts is a dual-threat playmaker who can execute designed quarterback runs and zone-read/power-read concepts in the running game. In addition, he flashes some improvisational skills as a scrambler when traditional pass plays from the pocket break down due to pressure or tight coverage on the perimeter.

Hurts' legs have helped Philadelphia's running game become one of the best in football, and a heightened commitment to the ground attack has fueled the team's improved performance of late. The Eagles rank third this season in rushing offense at 144.3 yards per game, and they lead the NFL with an average of 208.7 yards per outing since Week 8. Philadelphia has three players ranked in the top 11 in rushing yards over this three-week span, with Hurts (186) joining Jordan Howard (211) and Boston Scott (186) on the list. In Weeks 1-7, Philly had 96 carries by RBs, the fewest of any team in its first seven games since the 2014 Jaguars. The Eagles have 91 rush attempts by RBs since Week 8, which is the second-most in the league.

While Hurts ranks second only to Lamar Jackson in rushing among QBs this season, it would be a huge mistake to cast him as a run-first quarterback who is only capable of succeeding with his legs. In fact, since making his first career start in Week 14 of last season, Hurts has posted the second-best touchdown-to-interception ratio (19:9) over that span of any current rookie or second-year starter (Justin Herbert is first with a ratio of 27:8). Considering Hurts has amassed 4,000-plus scrimmage yards (3,220 pass; 903 rush) and 27 total scores during that timeframe, it is hard to dispute his production at the position.

That said, the young QB1 still needs to become a more refined player from the pocket. Hurts tends to miss a handful of routine throws each week, and his propensity for fleeing the pocket -- particularly to his right -- limits the Eagles' passing game. Some of his issues could be resolved with improved play designs that fully tap into his skills as a movement passer. How about adding in more play-action passes that make the game easier for him in the pocket?

The increased utilization of those concepts will help Hurts become more efficient in the passing game while catering to his skills as a mobile playmaker. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has attempted to blend in some concepts from the Oklahoma and Alabama playbooks that worked for Hurts in college to ease the transition, but building on those play designs is essential to helping the 23-year-old reach his potential as a QB1.