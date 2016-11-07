Injuries: Chiefs expect Alex Smith (head, ear) to return

Kansas City's offense was disjointed for much of its victory over Jacksonville. Backup quarterback Nick Foles reverted to his unreliable ways, completing 20 of 33 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown, but was often dangerously inaccurate. Smith's return comes at the perfect time, as the Chiefs gear up to face Carolina's multiple-look defensive front. The quarterback thrives in the short passing game, which will be important against the Panthers' rush, which comes from many angles.