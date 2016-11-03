Hue Jackson: Corey Coleman 'full go' for Browns

The winless Cleveland Browns are hoping a dose of Corey Coleman will help their chances Sunday against a loaded Cowboys club.
Coach Hue Jackson told reporters Wednesday that the first-round receiver "had a really good week" of practice and looms as "full go" against Dallas after missing six starts with a broken hand, per Patrick Maks of the team's official website.
The Browns haven't been graced with Coleman in the lineup since the rookie fried the Ravens in Week 2 for 104 yards off five grabs. After practicing fully Thursday, the 15th overall pick will start opposite big-bodied pass-catcher Terrelle Pryor against a Cowboys secondary ranking 18th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game.
The question for Cleveland -- well, really for Dallas -- is whether veteran Josh McCown or rookie Cody Kessler will start under center. While Kessler has thrown just one interception over five starts, McCown offers the stronger arm, prompting the Browns to lean more vertically downfield during his Week 7 start against the Jets.
Coleman's presence doesn't drastically chance a matchup that should allow Dallas to fly to 7-1 on the year, but adding a playmaker to the mix could help Cleveland keep it close.