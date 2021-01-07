Grading the playoff coach-QB combos; a look at Justin Fields

If your team is in need of a franchise quarterback, you might want to tune in to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night to catch a glimpse of Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. The Buckeyes' junior QB is a former five-star recruit who has yet to announce his intentions for the 2021 NFL Draft. It appears he has all of the tools needed to flourish at the next level, though.

At 6-foot-3, 228-pounds (per Ohio State measurements) with A-plus arm talent and athleticism, Fields is from the new school of quarterbacks that has taken the league by storm in recent years. He displays the ability to push the ball down the field with pinpoint rainbows while also flashing the anticipation and touch to attack windows on short and intermediate throws. As a play-action passer, in particular, Fields' big arm enables him to shred overaggressive defenses that are lured to the line of scrimmage with deceptive play-fakes. In addition, his athleticism and ability to throw on the move would enable him to thrive in an offense that features bootlegs and movement passes on the perimeter.

As a runner, Fields' combination of size, strength and speed makes him a perfect fit for an offense hoping to utilize the quarterback in the running game. He has the ability to execute the read-option game or handle the rigors of chewing up yards on designed quarterback runs. Although he is not quite on the same level as Lamar Jackson as a runner, he is certainly on par with Josh Allen as a rugged playmaker on the ground. Fields runs the rock like a tailback. Those skills could make him an intriguing goal-line and short-yardage option for a team with a creative offensive coordinator who keeps a handful of Single Wing plays in the back of the playbook.

You will hear skeptics cite his disappointing performances this season against Indiana and Northwestern as cause for concern regarding Fields' pocket-passing ability and processing skills. There's no doubt the Buckeyes' star is still a work in progress as a passer. He has a tendency to stick with his primary target for an extended period before moving on to his secondary reads. The hesitancy leads to late throws, particularly against zone defenses, in which defenders are keying the quarterback's eyes.