Around the NFL

Bears coach Matt Nagy hands off play-calling duties to Bill Lazor

Published: Nov 13, 2020 at 05:49 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Matt Nagy was firm in his commitment to maintaining play-calling duties for his Chicago Bears.

That is, until Friday.

Nagy told reporters during his end-of-week presser he will be handing play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor.

"It allows me to really look at all three phases from the head-coaching position and focus on that," Nagy said, via The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain. ... "I'm excited to let Bill take this over and he has experience in this role. I think he's gonna do a great job."

Nagy said as recently as this week that he wasn't prepared to hand off play-calling duties, despite his team continuing to struggle mightily when possessing the ball. He echoed the same phrase he'd used weeks prior, saying the Bears staff was "looking at all that right now."

Though Nagy told reporters he wouldn't publicly announce such a change, his examination during the week apparently prompted him to change course.

"I'd be lying if I said this was easy. It's not easy," Nagy said. "It's one of my favorite parts of coaching. I love calling plays."

He hands off to a coach who last called plays in Cincinnati two seasons ago, with the hopes of jumpstarting an offense that is thoroughly entrenched in the mud. Chicago currently ranks 29th in total yards per game, 31st in yards per play and 32nd in rushing yards per game. The Bears are also 31st in the NFL in third-down percentage, numerically illustrating an offense that simply isn't doing much of anything well.

The onus has further shifted to the defense, which is playing at a top-10 level and is overwhelmingly the reason the Bears are in contention at 5-4. Still staring up at Green Bay atop the NFC North, Chicago will hope Lazor serves as the cure-all it has needed for over a month.

Related Content

news

Week 10 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Official injury report and game day designations for all 12 Sunday games in Week 10.
news

John Lynch on Garoppolo speculation: 'We have a lot of belief in Jimmy'

The 49ers can get out of ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s contract with ease this offseason, or they can ride the signal-caller who got them within a quarter of hosting a Lombardi Trophy for another year.
news

Golden Tate expresses remorse for outburst: 'I was wrong to draw attention to myself'

New York Giants wideout Golden Tate has apologized for showing his frustration over the lack of targets he's getting.
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 10

Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders is expected to return from a knee injury that kept him out the past two games. Coming off their bye week, the Eagles are getting healthier as they look to maintain position atop the NFC East.
news

Browns place OL Chris Hubbard on COVID list, reopen facility

The Cleveland Browns reopened their facility after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Aaron Donald: Russell Wilson 'makes my job harder'

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is ready to take on Russell Wilson but knows the Seattle Seahawks quarterback will make his job harder. 
news

Titans WR Corey Davis plays day after brother's death: 'I tried to honor him tonight'

In Tennessee's 34-17 blowout loss to the Colts, Corey Davis was one of the few bright spots, catching five passes for 67 yards.
news

Colts RB Nyheim Hines 'on fire' in birthday romp over Titans

﻿Nyheim Hines enjoyed his 24th birthday in the best way an NFL player can: torching a rival on the road with a massive game to propel his team to a division lead.
news

Ryan Tannehill: Being down three scores to Colts 'a sick feeling, and not one I want to have again'

A promising start for the Tennessee Titans quickly devolved into a blowout loss to division rival Indianapolis that saw Ryan Tannehill on the bench in garbage time.
news

'Special' night for Philip Rivers as he passes Dan Marino on all-time passing list in Colts' win

On a night where the Indianapolis Colts were rolling in all three phases, ﻿Philip Rivers﻿ managed to add an extra accolade to his already impressive resume.
news

What we learned in Colts' win over Titans on Thursday night

Philip Rivers made some history and the Indianapolis Colts reaffirmed their status as AFC contenders on Thursday night. An all-around excellent showing in all three facets carried the Colts past the Titans for a 34-17 win on "Thursday Night Football. "
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL