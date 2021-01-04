NFL announces schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend

The super-sized schedule for the opening weekend of the playoffs has been announced.
The NFL released the schedule for the Super Wild Card Weekend during the broadcast for Sunday's Washington Football Team-Philadelphia Eagles game.
Saturday, Jan. 9
- AFC No. 7 seed Indianapolis Colts at AFC No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills, 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
- NFC No. 6 seed Los Angeles Rams at NFC No. 3 seed Seattle Seahawks, 4:40 p.m. ET (FOX)
- NFC No. 5 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NFC No. 4 seed Washington/New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)
Sunday, Jan. 10
- AFC No. 5 seed Baltimore Ravens at AFC No. 4 seed Tennessee Titans, 1:05 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN)
- NFC No. 7 seed Chicago Bears at NFC No. 2 seed New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m. ET (CBS, Nick, Amazon Prime Video)
- AFC No. 6 seed Cleveland Browns at AFC No. 3 seed Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC, Telemundo, Peacock)
The Divisional Playoffs schedule will be announced once all wild card games have been played.