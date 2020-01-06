Fun NFL Wild Card Weekend spawns new-look Divisional Round

It's too easy -- and too writerly -- to say that Brady and Brees are done forever more because of this weekend. Brees may have been the third-best quarterback on the field in New Orleans, but he also piloted a team that averaged more than 36 points per game in the seven weeks leading into the playoffs. These latter-day Brees era Saints are a prime example of how brutal the sport can be. Nothing is more difficult than backing up a 13-3 season with another one, except for making it count in the playoffs. New Orleans has outscored its opponents by at least 117 points in each of the past three seasons and has two playoff wins and three excruciating final-play losses to show for it. The margins for great NFL teams remain perilously thin, which virtually every Patriots championship run has proven. Brady is a handful of plays away from 11 titles or 1. Landing on 6 feels about right.