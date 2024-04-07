 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook remains confident ahead of next opportunity: 'I'm still that guy'

Published: Apr 07, 2024 at 08:58 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Dalvin Cook went from a four-time Pro Bowler with four straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons to an afterthought in 2023.

That trend has continued after nearly a month of free agency, but although Cook remains unsigned, he's still as confident as ever in his game-breaking abilities.

"I've got it all," Cook told KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson on Friday during a workout. "The tools are still here. I didn't really get no reps last year. The legs are fresh, the resume speaks for itself. I'm still Dalvin Cook. I'm still that guy. For me, I don't like to toot my own horn. I just like to go up there and put my helmet on and line up on the grass."

Cook has seven years as an NFL running back thus far on his resume, which before last season was sterling outside of some recurring injuries.

A 2017 second-round pick, Cook has 6,207 career yards and 47 touchdowns on the ground, plus another 1,872 yards and five scores on 236 catches.

Related Links

Only 292 of those total yards came last year, when Cook teamed up with the Jets following his release from Minnesota and found himself far shy of a perfect match.

His Gang Green signing, like many before it that summer, was considered a signifier that New York was ready to make a Super Bowl push.

Instead, quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered season-ending torn Achilles four snaps into the season, the offense sputtered mightily under backup Zach Wilson, and instead of complementing Breece Hall while the second-year RB got back up to speed from an injury of his own, Cook averaged 4.4 carries across 15 games while playing second fiddle.

The Jets and Cook mutually agreed to part ways following Week 17, after which the back signed on with the AFC's first-seeded Ravens. He appeared in one postseason game for Baltimore and carried the ball eight times for 23 yards.

Cook had experienced some diminished efficiency in 2022, his final year as a Viking, but the subsequent drop-off was nonetheless as precipitous as it was surprising.

Even if he's still "that guy" from before, he's increasingly unlikely to be the guy for an NFL offense in 2024, as evidenced by the market producing new homes already for veteran peers such as Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Aaron Jones, Austin Ekeler and Tony Pollard.

Still, part of the delay in finding his next team stems from Cook preferring to stay patient this time around.

"I think last year was really like a learning curve for me," he said. " I got kind of itchy. At the time it was coming, the season, it was where I wanted to go. But now, for me, it's about the opportunity's going to come. It's about what you're going to do with it. For me, patience is the key, so let's just stay ready and stay confident, it's going to explode."

Wherever he lands, he will have to prove his worth in the RB room, possibly with a lighter workload similar to 2023. Again, Cook is confident he'll be able to do so.

"I'm gonna go earn my spot anywhere, wherever I go," said Cook, who turns 29 in August. "So right now, for me, just kind of see how everything is going to fill out for everybody. And then you know me, I'll just sneak up on the scene."

Related Content

news

Eagles WR Parris Campbell: I think Saquon Barkley will show people 'why he's the best' RB in the NFL

A lesser-heralded steal from the New York Giants, new Eagles wide receiver Parris Campbell foresees big things for his current and former teammate, Saquon Barkley, in Philadelphia.
news

Saints quarterback Derek Carr 'cannot wait' to play old teammate Maxx Crosby, Raiders

After nine seasons with the Raiders and another in New Orleans in the wake of being cast off by Las Vegas, Derek Carr will face the team that drafted him for the first time in 2024. He's looking forward to squaring off with old teammates like Maxx Crosby.
news

Titans CB L'Jarius Sneed excited to learn from Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins: I've 'never had two elite' WRs like them

Following his trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Tennessee Titans, L'Jarius Sneed now has two big-name wide receivers in DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley to line up against every practice, an aspect he believes will add yet another layer to his game.
news

Patriots agree to terms with S Kyle Dugger on four-year extension worth up to $66 million

The Patriots have agreed to terms with safety Kyle Dugger on a four-year, $58 million extension that can be worth up to $66 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported along with NFL Network's Eric Edholm.
news

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata on contract extension with Philadelphia: 'I am very grateful to the organization'

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata says he's "very grateful" for his new contract extension with the club that drafted him in 2018.
news

Giants TE Darren Waller still hasn't 'made a decision yet' on playing in 2024

A month has passed since Darren Waller said he would decide on retirement soon, and the New York Giants tight end remains up in the air.
news

Aaron Donald believes Rams WR Puka Nacua can go on to do things that have 'never been done' in NFL

After seeing Puka Nacua's rookie year up close and personal, retired Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald recently sang the wideout's praises, claiming he can go on accomplish things that have never been seen before at his position.
news

LB Kyle Van Noy: Re-signing with Ravens was 'matter of when' rather than 'if'

Coming off one of his finest statistical seasons a decade into his NFL career, linebacker Kyle Van Noy rejoined Baltimore this week on a two-year deal, intent to make an impact as a mentor and former Super Bowl champion.
news

Texans make offseason history with acquisitions of Danielle Hunter, Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon

Houston made offseason history with the acquisitions of pass rusher Danielle Hunter, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon. The Texans have become the first team in history to add players who respectively had 10-plus sacks, 100-plus receptions and 1,000-plus rushing yards, per NFL Research.
news

OT7: When and how to watch live games on NFL Network and NFL+

Coverage of the 2024 OT7 season will be carried on NFL Network and available to stream on NFL+. Here's how to check out the action.
news

Kirk Cousins aims to finish career with Falcons, avoid Shaquille O'Neal-like end

Kirk Cousins' move to Atlanta should be the final one of his NFL career. At least, that's how the 35-year-old quarterback envisions it when speaking recently with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal. 