Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook remains confident ahead of next opportunity: 'I'm still that guy'

Only 292 of those total yards came last year, when Cook teamed up with the Jets following his release from Minnesota and found himself far shy of a perfect match.

His Gang Green signing, like many before it that summer, was considered a signifier that New York was ready to make a Super Bowl push.

Instead, quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered season-ending torn Achilles four snaps into the season, the offense sputtered mightily under backup Zach Wilson, and instead of complementing Breece Hall while the second-year RB got back up to speed from an injury of his own, Cook averaged 4.4 carries across 15 games while playing second fiddle.

The Jets and Cook mutually agreed to part ways following Week 17, after which the back signed on with the AFC's first-seeded Ravens. He appeared in one postseason game for Baltimore and carried the ball eight times for 23 yards.

Cook had experienced some diminished efficiency in 2022, his final year as a Viking, but the subsequent drop-off was nonetheless as precipitous as it was surprising.

Still, part of the delay in finding his next team stems from Cook preferring to stay patient this time around.

"I think last year was really like a learning curve for me," he said. " I got kind of itchy. At the time it was coming, the season, it was where I wanted to go. But now, for me, it's about the opportunity's going to come. It's about what you're going to do with it. For me, patience is the key, so let's just stay ready and stay confident, it's going to explode."

Wherever he lands, he will have to prove his worth in the RB room, possibly with a lighter workload similar to 2023. Again, Cook is confident he'll be able to do so.