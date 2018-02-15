Free agency fits: Kirk Cousins to Browns? Le'Veon Bell to Bucs?

If I were the Browns, I'd strongly consider signing Cousins and taking a quarterback with either the first or fourth overall pick. Cousins can step in and make Cleveland -- which is not as bad as people seem to think -- instantly better, while providing a promising youngster like Josh Rosen (who I think has the chance to be special) time to develop. Cousins might balk at the role of veteran mentor, but the Browns have copious amounts of cap space (per OverTheCap.com) with which to help him overcome his doubts. (That is, unless tweets from Joe Thomas are enough to convince him ...) When I was with the Cowboys, we tried to draft a quarterback every year -- for Cleveland, the investment is worth it if it means solving a problem that has dogged this organization for two decades. Don't forget that general manager John Dorsey cut his teeth with the Packers, who famously drafted Aaron Rodgers to develop behind Brett Favre.