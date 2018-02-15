Allen Robinson: Every team knows what I'm capable of

Allen Robinson barrels toward free agency as one of the top players potentially poised to hit the open market.

The Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver played in just one game in 2017 before tearing his ACL but isn't worried that the season-long injury could sink his free agency value.

"Every team across the league knows what I've done in this league and what I'm capable of so that's not really an issue," Robinson told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday.

The Jaguars are likely to try and keep Robinson in town and could place the franchise tag on their top receiver as early as Tuesday, Feb. 20. Most theorized when the Jags picked up the fifth-year option on Blake Bortles last offseason that they did so in order to keep the franchise tag open for Robinson. That, however, was before the ACL tear.

Robinson struggled in 2016 as Bortles' accuracy waned, catching 73 passes for 883 yards and six touchdowns. The receiver shined in 2015, earning an 80/1,400/14 stat line. There is little question that Robinson would have helped aid Bortles' resurgence had he been healthy in 2017.

If the Jags allow Robinson to hit the open market, one the NFL's premier acrobats will be a sought-after commodity.

Still just 24 years old, Robinson is confident he'll be medically cleared before football activities ramp up later this summer.

"It's not like one of those things where it happened at the end of the year," he said. "I'll be cleared well before the season starts and well before training camp."