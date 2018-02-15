Steelers GM optimistic about new deal for Le'Veon Bell

Le'Veon Bell's contract situation has been one of the dominant storylines of the offseason so far, and signing the running back to a long-term contract is one of general manager Kevin Colbert's top priorities.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Colbert said he was optimistic about signing Bell to a long-term deal. Colbert also has a clear message for Bell regarding his future with the team.

"We have a strong desire to keep you with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the remainder of your career," Colbert said, per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Colbert also suggested the possibility of putting the franchise tag on Bell again this offseason before potentially signing him to a new deal.

"Even if you tag a player, you can still sign him," Colbert said. "It takes two sides to get it done."

It's no secret Bell doesn't want to play a second straight season under the tag, going so far to say he'd consider retiring over playing in 2018 under the designation. Colbert and the Steelers' brass are acutely aware of Bell's feelings.

While Colbert said Bell "didn't disappoint in any aspect" this season after not showing up to training camp, he wants his star running back to be in training camp this season: "It's important for every player to be here."

The franchise tag designation window opens Tuesday, and it's anyone's guess, at this point, whether both sides will hammer out a deal before the start of free agency.

In other Steelers news, linebacker Ryan Shazier continues to rehabilitate from a spinal injury he suffered in December. Colbert said he's been impressed with Shazier's spirit and attitude throughout the harrowing ordeal.

"Ryan does as much for us as we do for him," said Colbert, who added that Shazier meets frequently with coaches and personnel staff in the team facility. "The attitude he's shown is uplifting. ... Never once has he said, 'Why me?'"

Steelers owner Art Rooney II told reporters last week that Shazier will continue to have a role with the team in 2018.