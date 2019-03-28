Four-round 2019 NFL mock draft: Broncos select QB in Round 4

Published: Mar 28, 2019
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

My four-round mock draft provides a look into where prospects' grades stand after the NFL Scouting Combine and most of their pro days, and also the state of teams' roster needs with the main free agency period in the rearview mirror.

You'll note that several times throughout this mock, I point to 2020 free agency as a factor for the selection. Teams aren't just evaluating needs for 2019 when considering whom to pick, as they must also take into account free agency choices yet to come.

Keep in mind: The picks made in the 2019 draft can certainly help a team this fall, but they really affect the 2020 and '21 seasons as much or more.

Round 4

Pick
103
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Jace Sternberger
Jace Sternberger
Texas A&M · TE

School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior (RS)

New head coach Kliff Kingsbury continues to rebuild the offense, adding a pass catcher at tight end to go along with his new quarterback (Kyler Murray) and receiver (Marquise Brown).

Pick
104
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
Stanford · WR

School: Stanford | Year: Junior (RS)

Arcega-Whiteside stays in the Bay Area to be a reliable red-zone target for Jimmy G and the Niners.

Pick
105
New York Jets
New York Jets
Connor McGovern
Connor McGovern
Penn State · G

School: Penn State | Year: Junior

 Sam Darnold's offensive line gets another addition in McGovern, a potential starter at center as a rookie.

Pick
106
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
David Long
David Long
West Virginia · LB

School: West Virginia | Year: Junior (RS)

**PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAIDERS.**

The Niners gain this premium pick from the Raiders in the projected first-round trade. Long is a human missile who can play multiple positions for the Niners.

Pick
107
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Damien Harris
Damien Harris
Alabama · RB

School: Alabama | Year: Senior

A fourth-round run on running backs starts with the Bucs, who could use an all-around back like Harris to compete with Peyton Barber (signed through 2019) and 2018 second-round pick Ronald Jones II.

Pick
108
New York Giants
New York Giants
Shareef Miller
Shareef Miller
Penn State · EDGE

School: Penn State | Year: Junior (RS)

Signing Markus Golden to a one-year "prove-it" deal may help the team's pass rush, but Miller has the length and bend to be an effective stand-up sack artist.

Pick
109
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Foster Moreau
Foster Moreau
LSU · TE

School: LSU | Year: Senior

Jacksonville's need at tight end is met in the fourth round due to the depth at the position in this class. Moreau's combine workout was as advertised, and he became a reliable receiving target at LSU once Joe Burrow brought at least some consistency to the quarterback position.

Pick
110
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Josh Oliver
Josh Oliver
San Jose State · TE

School: San Jose State | Year: Senior

With Tyler Eifert coming off an injury, the Bengals could use an up-and-coming tight end like Oliver in their rotation.

Pick
111
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Sheldrick Redwine
Sheldrick Redwine
Miami · S

School: Miami | Year: Senior

Redwine was an under-the-radar prospect for most of 2018 because of the Hurricanes' struggles. His combine workout sent teams back to the film, though, where they saw a heady, tough player, not just an athlete.

Pick
112
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
David Montgomery
David Montgomery
Iowa State · RB

School: Iowa State | Year: Junior

With Chris Ivory being released, don't be surprised if a young back like Montgomery is brought in to compete for carries behind LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore.

Pick
113
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Greg Gaines
Greg Gaines
Washington · DT

School: Washington | Year: Senior (RS)

Baltimore needs defensive line help. Gaines isn't tall or long, but his constant badgering of offensive linemen and swallowing of ball carriers inside would have impressed former GM Ozzie Newsome -- so maybe new GM Eric DeCosta takes one out of Newsome's playbook and makes Gaines a Raven.

Pick
114
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Anthony Johnson
Anthony Johnson
Buffalo · WR

School: Buffalo | Year: Senior (RS)

Though the Packers selected three receivers in last year's draft, they will look for value at the position this year, as well. Johnson's strong routes and hands make him a valued middle-round pick.

Pick
115
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Darrell Henderson
Darrell Henderson
Memphis · RB

School: Memphis | Year: Junior

Picturing Henderson in a Panthers jersey is pretty easy, given the success former Memphis Tiger DeAngelo Williams had in Charlotte.

Pick
116
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Chuma Edoga
Chuma Edoga
USC · T

School: USC | Year: Senior

Edoga lacks the height and pure athleticism that some NFL offensive line coaches desire, but he has the length and want-to to get the job done on the edge.

Pick
117
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Paul Adams
Paul Adams
Missouri · T

School: Missouri | Year: Senior (RS)

The Falcons cut starting right tackle Ryan Schraeder with the hopes that Ty Sambrailo can be a consistent starter. Adams has the wherewithal to compete for that spot this season, though, and would man the spot for years if successful.

Pick
118
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Trayveon Williams
Trayveon Williams
Texas A&M · RB

School: Texas A&M | Year: Junior

Williams will be a fine addition to the Packers' backfield, which may need depth if Aaron Jones struggles with knee injuries again in 2019.

Pick
119
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Isaiah Johnson
Isaiah Johnson
Houston · CB

School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)

Johnson is a fine athlete who is still learning the position after moving over from receiver two years ago. The Browns haven't added much at cornerback to help out Denzel Ward, so I'd expect GM John Dorsey to do so at some point in the first four rounds.

Pick
120
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Bryce Love
Bryce Love
Stanford · RB

School: Stanford | Year: Senior

Dalvin Cook is a talented back, but he has just 207 carries and four rushing touchdowns in two seasons. Finding a solid No. 2 choice in the backfield like Love is among the Vikings.

Pick
121
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Kris Boyd
Kris Boyd
Texas · CB

School: Texas | Year: Senior

The Titans could use depth at cornerback, especially with Logan Ryan coming back from the broken fibula he suffered in December. Ryan is also ticketed for free agency after the season.

Pick
122
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Justice Hill
Justice Hill
Oklahoma State · RB

School: Oklahoma State | Year: Junior

 James Conner and Jaylen Samuels did a nice job in 2018, but a speed back with some pop in his pads like Hill would be a strong addition.

Pick
123
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Lonnie Johnson
Lonnie Johnson
Kentucky · CB

School: Kentucky | Year: Senior

After drafting Miami CB Mike Jackson in Round 3, the Ravens find another long outside cornerback to help build depth with Brandon Carr and Jimmy Smith getting up there in years.

Pick
124
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Malik Gant
Malik Gant
Marshall · S

School: Marshall | Year: Junior (RS)

Gant is a hard-charging downhill defender whose style of play (if not body type) should remind Seahawks fans of Kam Chancellor.

Pick
125
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Jarrett Stidham
Jarrett Stidham
Auburn · QB

School: Auburn | Year: Junior (RS)

John Elway will find himself a strong-armed passer in this draft at some point. If the Broncos don't take Stidham in Round 3, I won't be shocked if they trade up in the fourth round to secure his services.

Pick
126
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Elijah Holyfield
Elijah Holyfield
Georgia · RB

School: Georgia | Year: Junior

Holyfield's timed speed is not indicative of his game speed, nor his power through contact. He'll be a strong contributor as a rookie for whichever team drafts him.

Pick
127
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Oshane Ximines
Oshane Ximines
Old Dominion · EDGE

School: Old Dominion | Year: Senior (RS)

The Eagles have been paying attention to some pass rushers during the draft process. Ximines could be a strong candidate for playing time in the near future.

Pick
128
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Dawson Knox
Dawson Knox
Mississippi · TE

School: Mississippi | Year: Junior (RS)

Knox did not catch any touchdown passes during his time in Oxford, but his potential as a pass catcher may sway the Cowboys to take a chance on his talent.

Pick
129
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Cameron Smith
Cameron Smith
USC · LB

School: USC | Year: Senior

Smith's strong combine workout could force teams like the Colts to overlook his average tape in 2018 to consider him a probable contributor on defense early in his career.

Pick
130
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
KeeSean Johnson
KeeSean Johnson
Fresno State · WR

School: Fresno State | Year: Senior (RS)

Losing Tyrell Williams in free agency will push the Chargers toward finding a middle-round value at the receiver position.

Pick
131
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Tyler Jones
Tyler Jones
N.C. State · G

School: N.C. State | Year: Senior (RS)

Signing Mitch Morse shored up the center position, but finding a quality guard like Jones to compete for a starting role is a major coup.

Pick
132
New York Giants
New York Giants
Bobby Evans
Bobby Evans
Oklahoma · T

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

Evans could solve the team's issues at right tackle as a rookie.

Pick
133
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Mike Weber
Mike Weber
Ohio State · RB

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

 C.J. Anderson did what he could for the Rams when Todd Gurley wasn't on the field. Weber presents a more varied skill set, though, and could be a solid complement to the healthy version of the team's star.

Pick
134
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Jamal Davis
Jamal Davis
Akron · EDGE

School: Akron | Year: Senior (RS)

Davis is one of those late-Day 2 linebacker types with great upside. If he succeeds in transitioning to the pro game, the Patriots could let Kyle Van Noy leave in free agency after 2019.

Pick
135
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Jamel Dean
Jamel Dean
Auburn · CB

School: Auburn | Year: Junior (RS)

Dean is a size/speed prospect, and the Colts will hope he reaches his potential at the next level.

Pick
136
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Terrill Hanks
Terrill Hanks
New Mexico State · LB

School: New Mexico State | Year: Senior

Hanks stood out as a thumper on every tape, and the Cowboys need to build depth behind linebackers Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith (who is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2019 season).

Pick
137
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Gary Johnson
Gary Johnson
Texas · LB

School: Texas | Year: Senior

Atlanta could use some depth at linebacker, and Deion Jones is ticketed for free agency in 2020. Johnson is undersized like Jones, and also finds the ball and puts a hit on its carrier.

Pick
138
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Nate Davis
Nate Davis
Charlotte · G

School: Charlotte | Year: Senior

Davis is a nasty and athletic blocker who will help Philadelphia fill a desperate need on the interior offensive line.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.

