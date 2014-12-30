 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Farmer: Browns won't hesitate to draft first-round QB

Published: Dec 30, 2014 at 03:33 AM
Author Image
Marc Sessler

Browns general manager Ray Farmer hasn't given up on Johnny Manziel, but he's heard enough sweet talk from his first-round passer.

"I would tell you that the words don't mean anything. I'm not a big word guy. It's all about action," Farmer told reporters Tuesday. "That's really where we're at, and that's for everybody. I think that's what all of our players and coaches and staff and everybody associated with this organization want to see. That's what our fans want to see. It's about action."

Manziel capped seven super-shaky quarters on the field with Saturday's team-imposed fine for missing treatment.

Owner Jimmy Haslam noted after Sunday's loss to Baltimore that the Browns still have to "figure out" their quarterback situation, which coach Mike Pettine later called "muddy."

Asked if the team would hesitate to draft another first-round passer, Farmer said Monday, point blank: "I would not."

The GM, though, still believes Manziel can make good on the tidal wave of hype that trails him constantly.

"I do think he can develop into a solid starter in this league, yes," said Farmer. "I think that the sample size available is like you said, small. I'd say to that end, we all gotta be patient. I think there's an opportunity for the guy to make changes. It's up to him if he's going to make those changes, but I think the talent is in his body to accomplish that."

Asked if a "solid starter" was enough in the NFL, Farmer argued that only a handful of teams are gifted with more.

"I don't know how many elite starters exist. In my mind I'd say there's no more than maybe four or five in the league at any one point in time," Farmer said. "If that's the case, then the vast majority of the league plays with guys that are not elite starters. That classification in my mind is a very small class, when you use the word 'elite.'"

Top-tier passers are rare in the NFL and even more so in Cleveland, where the notion of franchise savior continues to remain the stuff of fantasy by the shores of Lake Erie.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 17 game and debates the MVP race between Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Joe Schoen excited to utilize Arvell Reese's 'versatility,' expects Giants to compete in 2026

In an interview on NFL Network's The Insiders on Thursday, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen confirmed Arvell Reese would play an off-ball role, but could be used anywhere in the formation for his rookie season.

news

2026 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with NFL.com's tracker.

news

Report: Calais Campbell returning to Ravens for 19th NFL season

Calais Campbell will be returning to Baltimore for his 19th NFL season, as the Ravens are signing the veteran defensive lineman to a one-year deal, ESPN reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Giants sign veteran DL Shelby Harris; Darius Slayton to miss spring after surgery

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

2026 NFL Draft aftermath: Will any rookie quarterback start in Week 1?

NFL.com senior news writer Kevin Patra examines the likelihood that 2026 No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza or any of his fellow draftmates will actually start at QB in Week 1. Or if 2026 will be the first time since 2022 without a rookie signal-caller starting a season opener.

news

Travis Kelce: R Mason Thomas is going to be a 'game-changer' for Chiefs defense

The Kansas City Chiefs used their first three picks of the 2026 NFL Draft on defense, including edge product R Mason Thomas in the second round.

news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta on center position: 'We're trying to figure that out'

The Baltimore Ravens still don't have a stable replacement for Tyler Linderbaum at the center position, according to general manager Eric DeCosta after the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Steelers' Art Rooney II addresses UFA tender, believes Aaron Rodgers situation will conclude in 'next few weeks'

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II has seen the draft come and go without an answer from Aaron Rodgers regarding the quarterback's future, but he believes the situation will come to a conclusion in the next few weeks.

news

Cowboys WR George Pickens signs franchise tag for 2026 season

George Pickens has signed his franchise tag for the 2026 season, ESPN reported Wednesday.

news

NFL Network: Texans, LB Azeez Al-Shaair agree to terms on three-year, $54 million extension

The Texans and Pro Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair agreed to terms on a three-year, $54M extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter ready to give QB Diego Pavia 'clean slate' in Baltimore

After drifting into the often forgotten waters of undrafted free agency, Diego Pavia found a home in Baltimore, where Ravens head coach Jesse Minter is ready to give the 2025 Heisman Trophy runner-up a clean slate.

news

NFL news roundup: Two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons retires after nine seasons

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.