Eric Berry on Marcus Peters' Character

Last week's trade that sent cornerback Marcus Peters to the Rams creative shockwaves throughout the NFL. How could the Kansas City Chiefs let a 25-year-old, two-time Pro Bowler who has racked up the most interceptions (19) since 2015 (his rookie season) get away? That question led to many negative stories about Peters' character and whether or not the elite CB was worth the trouble. However, one of Peters' former teammates gave some insight into the man he shared a locker room with for three years.