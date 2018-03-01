Eric Berry on Marcus Peters' Character

Published: Mar 01, 2018 at 08:06 AM

Last week's trade that sent cornerback Marcus Peters to the Rams creative shockwaves throughout the NFL. How could the Kansas City Chiefs let a 25-year-old, two-time Pro Bowler who has racked up the most interceptions (19) since 2015 (his rookie season) get away? That question led to many negative stories about Peters' character and whether or not the elite CB was worth the trouble. However, one of Peters' former teammates gave some insight into the man he shared a locker room with for three years.

"[Peters] is probably gonna kill me for this... I know he tries to keep a lot of stuff under the radar, but at the same time when everyone was bashing him for certain things, Marcus would go to the store and parents would be letting kids pick out their shoes for the new school year," said Eric Berry on Good Morning Football.

The Chiefs safety went onto talk about how opinions in the media can skew the public perceptions of certain players.

"... Everybody has their own opinion, but why not put the stuff he's doing in the community," asked Berry. "Let's talk about him getting his adidas camp to do a coat drive in Kansas City, but nobody hears about that."

Berry and Peters were two essential components of the Chiefs defense, the two racked up a total of four All-Pro selections in the three seasons they spent together. It seems like the pair bonded off the field during those years, too. Berry wants people to think deeper about those negative headlines, he wants readers to consider both the subject of the story and the source before forming ideas on character.

"I wish people would try to understand the person a little more," said Berry. "I know they see us on the field, but try to see where all this is coming from before making a judgment on something like that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What will happen to Trevor Lawrence's hair with Jaguars?

The Jaguars' new franchise QB won't find a shortage of prospective barbers in his new professional home.

news

DK Metcalf could really qualify for the 100M Olympic Trials

Here's how the Seahawks star could end up in Tokyo as an Olympic sprinter

news

Texas Tech's Zech McPhearson comes from America's most athletic family

The Red Raiders' draft hopeful hails from a family full of pro and collegiate athletes.

news

Giants great Eli Manning is now a fourth-grade basketball coach

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first season of retirement coaching his daughter's hoops team.

news

Did a 'Call of Duty' game reveal this free agent's plans?

A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early.

news

Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital

news

Texas Tech is already recruiting Patrick Mahomes' daughter

Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship.

news

When will Aaron Rodgers guest host 'Jeopardy!?'

The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.

news

Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league

Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.

news

Every hidden Baker Mayfield press conference reference so far this season

The Browns QB will step up to the podium and drop an Easter egg or two or six. Here are the ones we've caught.

news

The NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here.

news

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drops bars in 2018 rap single

Volume up. You'll want to hear this flow from the glasses-wearing Georgia product with the golden leg.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE