Eli Manning, Giants have yet to discuss new contract

"No discussions yet," he told the New York Daily News on Monday. "I don't know if there will be or not."
The development isn't really surprising considering both sides are willing to play the current deal to its end. Manning's contract runs through the 2015 season and makes him one of the league's most well-compensated players in that time frame.
Hitting the open market in 2016 would likely make him the most sought-after free agent quarterback since his brother, Peyton, was let go in Indianapolis.
After all, Manning cut his interceptions in half last season and had his second-best year in terms of yardage in 2014. He also has the best weapon at wide receiver (Odell Beckham) that he's ever played with.
Although Manning will inevitably sign another lucrative deal with the Giants, it will be interesting to see how the waiting game helps or hinders the team's front office.
On one hand, they're working with a consistently escalating salary cap and a quarterback who has every intention of retiring in blue and red.
On the other, the complete lack of capable quarterbacks on the open market will drive his price to the point in which the Giants might have to fork over a little more within the first two or three years of the deal.
Right now, the only comparable deal on the market is Ben Roethlisberger's five-year, $99 million contract that he signed this offseason.
If Manning stays healthy and continues to thrive in Ben McAdoo's Green Bay offense, he might be asking for even more than that.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the best available free agents and the guys play another edition of What's more likely. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.