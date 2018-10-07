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Earl Thomas to have rod inserted in broken leg

Published: Oct 07, 2018 at 12:25 AM
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Austin Knoblauch

Earl Thomas is aiming to be at full health once the free-agent market opens up in March despite suffering a fractured leg in what was likely his final game with the Seattle Seahawks last week.

Thomas will undergo surgery this week to have a rod inserted in his left leg, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The procedure increases Thomas' chances of a full recovery and lowers the possibility of another fracture, Rapoport reported. In addition, Thomas should be at full health when the free-agent signing period begins on March 11.

Thomas, 29, is in the final year of his contract, which pays a base salary of $8.5 million. He entered the offseason eyeing a new deal, but the Seahawks remained steadfast in not wanting to renegotiate a contract extension. The fallout resulted in Thomas holding out from all offseason activities, including training camp and the preseason, before he reported to the team in time for Week 1.

Clearly frustrated after suffering a season-ending injury, Thomas gestured obscenely to his own sideline as he was carted off the field during last week's win over the Arizona Cardinals. The NFL fined him $13,369 for his actions.

While Thomas continues to have a strong relationship with most of his Seahawks teammates, it's hard to imagine the Pro Bowl safety continuing his career in the Emerald City.

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