Todd Monken brushes off Myles Garrett's absence, lack of direct contact: 'We're making a big deal out of this'

Myles Garrett's absence from the Cleveland Browns' voluntary minicamp seems to have created a stir, with coach Todd Monken being peppered with questions about the reigning sack-champion skipping the non-required portion of workouts.

The first-year head coach said on Tuesday he's communicated with his star defender but not spoken to him personally.

"It hasn't been a lot. It's fine," Monken said, via the team's official website. "This is voluntary. We're making a big deal out of this. We really are. It's voluntary. We have other guys besides Myles that aren't here. I wish they were here. They'll be ready. We expect them to be ready. And we'll be fired up when they're here."

Others like Denzel Ward and Jerry Jeudy are also not in attendance. Monken made it clear he's communicated with each veteran at various stages.