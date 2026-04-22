 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Todd Monken brushes off Myles Garrett's absence, lack of direct contact: 'We're making a big deal out of this'

Published: Apr 22, 2026 at 06:36 AM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Myles Garrett's absence from the Cleveland Browns' voluntary minicamp seems to have created a stir, with coach Todd Monken being peppered with questions about the reigning sack-champion skipping the non-required portion of workouts.

The first-year head coach said on Tuesday he's communicated with his star defender but not spoken to him personally.

"It hasn't been a lot. It's fine," Monken said, via the team's official website. "This is voluntary. We're making a big deal out of this. We really are. It's voluntary. We have other guys besides Myles that aren't here. I wish they were here. They'll be ready. We expect them to be ready. And we'll be fired up when they're here."

Others like Denzel Ward and Jerry Jeudy are also not in attendance. Monken made it clear he's communicated with each veteran at various stages.

"Yes, we were informed. And really, all of the players have informed us," he said. "They've been unbelievable with their communication. So is Myles. I mean, they've communicated, OK. Doesn't mean I like the communication, but it's voluntary. Like I wish they were all here, right? I mean, I've said that plenty of times. But every one of them is a Brown, and we're excited that they are."

Related Links

The back-and-forth is interesting partially because at the start of the voluntary offseason program, much of the Browns reporter beat brushed off Garrett's absence as normal, given the star generally doesn't attend the early stages of non-mandatory work. Now it seems to be a question. The lack of direct contact beyond simple texts seems to suggest to some an underlying issue.

Rumors surrounding trading Garrett were jumpstarted by the Browns tweaking the pass rusher's contract, pushing the option bonus date to seven days before the regular season. The move would, in theory, make it easier for Cleveland to trade the pass rusher -- even as the Browns brass insists that wasn't why the move was made. The timing of it all seemed odd and was insufficiently explained, beyond general manager Andrew Berry simply speaking in executive-style platitudes about Garrett being a career Brown.

With the draft less than 40 hours away, if Cleveland was considering trading Garrett for a massive haul, now would make sense. The Browns' biggest star's absence and lack of direct contact with his coach will continue to keep the headlines churning through the summer, even if the draft passes with Garrett still in Cleveland.

Related Content

news

Steelers' Art Rooney II gets NFL to move Ravens fans' location at 2026 NFL Draft

It's draft week, but there is no offseason for rivalries. With Pittsburgh hosting the 2026 NFL Draft, Steelers president Art Rooney II used his weight to stick it to the Ravens.

news

Justin Fields wanted to join Chiefs to learn from Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid

Chiefs quarterback Justin Fields begins the offseason program for his fourth team in four seasons, hoping to learn from one of the best tandems in the NFL, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

news

Dolphins' Malik Washington not feeling pressure of leading WR room: 'We just have to play our best football'

With Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill exiting this offseason, Malik Washington currently sits atop the Miami Dolphins' wide receiver depth chart.

news

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders embracing 'new vibe,' opportunity under HC Todd Monken

Second-year quarterabck Shedeur Sanders talked to reporters on Tuesday about the "new vibe" under head coach Todd Monken.

news

NFL news roundup: Colts QB Daniel Jones (Achilles) throwing football nearly six months after surgery

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

2026 NFL Draft buzz: Jets GM Darren Mougey downplays David Bailey's cancelled pre-draft visit

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, NFL.com is keeping you up the date with the latest reports, rumors and rumblings from NFL Network, ESPN and team officials. Here's what we're learning Tuesday ahead of Thursday's first round.

news

Bears QB Caleb Williams focused on progressing entering 2026: 'Last year wasn't really anything'

After winning 11 games, the division and a home playoff game against the Packers last season, Caleb Williams and the Bears aren't being complacent entering 2026.

news

Report: Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike undergoes neck surgery, could resume playing in 2026

Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike underwent neck surgery last week that left his doctors believing he will be able to resume playing this season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday.

news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on trade calls for Anthony Richardson: 'Nothing's come to fruition at this time'

Anthony Richardson requested a trade this offseason. However, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard didn't close the door on the QB returning if no move materializes.

news

New father Josh Allen hoping 'dad strength kicks in' as he turns 30

It's a year of big change for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who turns 30 next month, from the birth of his daughter to breaking in new coach Joe Brady.

news

Justin Jefferson: Good for J.J. McCarthy to feel 'pressure' Kyler Murray brings to Vikings' QB room

The Vikings added Kyler Murray to push former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, who is battling for his future in Minnesota.