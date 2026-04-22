Steelers' Art Rooney II gets NFL to move Ravens fans' location at 2026 NFL Draft

It's draft week, but there is no offseason for rivalries.

With Pittsburgh hosting the 2026 NFL Draft, Steelers president Art Rooney II used his weight to stick it to the Baltimore Ravens.

Rooney told 102.5 WDVE's morning show on Tuesday that after surveilling the draft setup, he noticed that the league had Baltimore fans sitting in front of Steelers backers in a section of the theater outside of Acrisure Stadium.