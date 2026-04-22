Steelers' Art Rooney II gets NFL to move Ravens fans' location at 2026 NFL Draft

It's draft week, but there is no offseason for rivalries.
With Pittsburgh hosting the 2026 NFL Draft, Steelers president Art Rooney II used his weight to stick it to the Baltimore Ravens.
Rooney told 102.5 WDVE's morning show on Tuesday that after surveilling the draft setup, he noticed that the league had Baltimore fans sitting in front of Steelers backers in a section of the theater outside of Acrisure Stadium.
"On the normal seating chart, I noticed that the Ravens fans were sitting in front of the Steeler fans in one section of the draft theater," Rooney said. "So I asked [the league] to make that change, and they agreed to make that."
As always, it pays to be the host team.
If the Ravens ever manage the draft in Maryland, you can bet the club will ensure its fans have the seating advantage over their AFC North rivals.