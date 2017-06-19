'Deuce' Gruden captures powerlifting championship

As we scrub down our grills following another successful Father's Day, let's take a moment to relish a young man who just made his old man very proud.
Meet Deuce Gruden -- birth name Jon David Gruden II -- who finished first in the junior 183-pound weight class at the International Powerlifting Federation Classic on Monday in Belarus. Jon Sr. was in the house.
Deuce played tailback for Lafayette before turning his attention to power lifting. Last year, he was a strength coach intern for the Washington Redskins under his uncle, Jay Gruden.
Congrats to Deuce, both for his victory and his fortune to escape the fate of poor Sergei Akmudov ...