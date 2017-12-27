Derek Carr heads list of nine players who disappointed in 2017

In 2014 and especially in 2015, when he had 14.5 sacks and four forced fumbles, it looked like Ansah was going to be a premier pass rusher. But Ansah just hasn't been the same player lately, with a deceptive sack total of 9.0 this season that is less encouraging if you discount the 3.0 sacks he recorded against a feckless Giants O-line in Week 2. Whether health (he's dealt with ankle and back issues this season) is to blame or not, he's simply not operating with the same level of speed and competitiveness he once did. He was unbelievable early in his career, like a killer bee, but lately, it was almost like he was just going through the motions. Perhaps Sunday's three-sack effort against Cincinnati is a sign of better things to come for Ansah as he heads toward free agency this offseason.