Browns cut vet WR Kenny Britt on Dorsey's first day

John Dorsey wasted no time on his first day as Cleveland Browns general manager, cutting one of the team's offseason pickups.

The Browns waived veteran wide receiver Kenny Britt on Friday.

Britt joined Cleveland in the offseason from Los Angeles on a four-year, $32.5 million deal. He didn't even make it one full season into his pact.

Meant to replace the departed Terrelle Pryor in Cleveland, Britt never clicked with the regime. Despite his position-best contract number, Britt tallied only 18 receptions and two scores in nine games played, never hauling in more than three receptions in a game with the Browns. His production this season is a far cry from his 1,002-yard season with the Rams in 2016.

Back in Week 3, Browns coach Hue Jackson called upon Britt, as the senior member in the receiving corps and with Corey Coleman on injured reserve, to step up, saying at the time, "I've challenged him that he needs to step up and make plays, and I think he will." Hue's trust in his big free-agent acquisition now feels more like wishful thinking.

Britt could be an interesting pick-up on the waiver wire or through free agency for a contender. He's a veteran presence less than one year removed from a career year. A recurring knee injury, which has sidelined Britt this season and limited him in practice, might dissuade teams from taking a shot, but for a receiver-poor playoff hopeful, Britt is a nice option to have.