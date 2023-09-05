Cowboys' Jerry Jones expects Dak Prescott 'to be with us a long time,' open to extension during season

,Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million deal ahead of the 2021 season and its final year is set to count $59.4 million against the salary cap in 2024. The 30-year-old won't be the only one eyeing a new deal come that time, however, with the QB's top target CeeDee Lamb also set to become a free agent during that offseason. Star linebacker Micah Parsons' impending pay day may also complicate the math of all possible future deals.

"We're always working around it with several machinations of numbers that would work," Jones explained on Tuesday. "It's a moving target because you don't know where you are on any given day for sure with the salary that you want to have on the books in the future, such as something you might want to be doing with a CeeDee Lamb. I know our fans need some points to start from here. Those contracts, you have to kind of assume that you're going to have in place at some number, knowing that's not going to be exact until you get it negotiated. Again, that's long-winded. But it's constantly on your mind. It's part of your makeup."

Dallas concluded camp with a surprising trade for QB Trey Lance, which, of course, prompted whispers surrounding the team's future at the most crucial position and questions of where negotiations stand with Prescott ahead of Week 1.

Jones made it clear that he's not only willing to continue negotiations but is open to getting Prescott's deal done during the 2023 season.