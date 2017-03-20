Around the NFL

Competition committee to propose 10-min overtimes

Published: Mar 20, 2017 at 07:54 AM

Is overtime about to get a makeover?

When the NFL Competition Committee gathers for next week's Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, shortening the game's "fifth quarter" will go under the microscope.

NFL Network's Judy Battista tweeted Monday that the committee will propose reducing both preseason and regular-season overtime periods from 15 minutes to 10 minutes. Postseason games would keep the traditional 15-minute time limit.

Why the proposal?

Battista reported the committee believes there is a "real disadvantage" for a team playing an entire 15-minute overtime period before having to turn around and play a Thursday night game the following week.

The idea is simply in the proposal stage right now -- and not guaranteed to pass -- but it's certainly one of the more intriguing potential rule changes in some time.

In addition, Battista reported the committee also will propose to have officials, probably the referee, to be phased in to full-time positions by 2020.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

