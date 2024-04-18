Commanders GM Adam Peters not looking to trade out of second overall pick: 'We feel great about staying at No. 2'

Peters is correct: The Commanders don't need to make the decision until they're on the clock. Wrapping up No. 2 would, however, afford them more time and resources to attack the rest of their six top-100 selections. But Peters won't abandon his process, especially not this far along.

This draft is simply too important to the future of the Commanders to rush anything. Peters arrived in Washington with a modest war chest of picks accrued by the Commanders' decision to trade both Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the deadline -- plus their offseason trade of former starting quarterback Sam Howell to Seattle -- and those deals only matter if Washington adds quality talent with the selections (Nos. 40, 78 and 100).

The draft is where talent evaluators truly make their mark. And it's up to the GM to navigate the unpredictable waters of the league's annual talent restock to maximize their returns. For Peters, that could include using some of those top-100 picks to move back into the first round.

"I think with the optionality we have in all those picks, anything is in consideration," Peters said. "Like we've said before, we're gonna do whatsever best for this organization, so if that's moving up, if that's moving back, we'll do that. Lucky for us, we have the ability to do so with all the ammo we have."

The silver lining of this draft is the fact Peters won't be held accountable for the Sweat and Young trades. He wasn't running the football side of the organization at that time, instead inheriting the picks from a trade that had already been completed.

But he'll be judged -- perhaps harshly, depending on the outcome -- by how he spends those picks. And it begins with No. 2 overall, where the football world expects Peters to tab Washington's next franchise quarterback.

Opportunity is at his fingertips. Soon, the clock will begin ticking.