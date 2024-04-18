 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Commanders GM Adam Peters not looking to trade out of second overall pick: 'We feel great about staying at No. 2'

Published: Apr 18, 2024 at 04:59 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Washington Commanders are in the rare, luxurious position in which they can take any of the remaining quarterbacks available in the first round of next week's draft.

At No. 2, they have their pick of the litter, minus Caleb Williams, who is expected to be selected first overall by Chicago. Once Washington is on the clock, the real fun begins, and according to new Commanders general manager Adam Peters, Washington isn't entertaining moving out of the catbird's seat.

"We feel great about staying at No. 2," Peters said Thursday. "I don't see a whole lot of scenarios where we trade down, to be honest with you. We feel great about staying there."

One peek at Washington's depth chart will tell you all you need to know about what position (hint: they throw passes) the Commanders are targeting at No. 2. In fact, with the expectation of Williams' selection at No. 1, the Commanders very well could be set on their choice a week before the draft.

"We're real close," Peters said. "There's still a few more things in the process we have to do. As you guys are maybe getting, I'm pretty process-driven, process-oriented, so we have the debrief on our 30 (prospect) visits with the whole staff, talking about everybody there. We haven't done that yet. Then later tonight we have a medical meeting, as well, to go over all the medicals in the combine and get that information as well and just ask pointed questions, if there are any, on certain players if we have some questions on that.

"So, we have a few more things and DQ (head coach Dan Quinn) and I will huddle up and probably have an answer really sometime next week. Now, I will say this also, we don't really need to make a decision until you need to make a decision. So there's no rush with that, but I think we'll have a pretty good idea what we're doing early next week."

Related Links

Peters is correct: The Commanders don't need to make the decision until they're on the clock. Wrapping up No. 2 would, however, afford them more time and resources to attack the rest of their six top-100 selections. But Peters won't abandon his process, especially not this far along.

This draft is simply too important to the future of the Commanders to rush anything. Peters arrived in Washington with a modest war chest of picks accrued by the Commanders' decision to trade both Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the deadline -- plus their offseason trade of former starting quarterback Sam Howell to Seattle -- and those deals only matter if Washington adds quality talent with the selections (Nos. 40, 78 and 100).

The draft is where talent evaluators truly make their mark. And it's up to the GM to navigate the unpredictable waters of the league's annual talent restock to maximize their returns. For Peters, that could include using some of those top-100 picks to move back into the first round.

"I think with the optionality we have in all those picks, anything is in consideration," Peters said. "Like we've said before, we're gonna do whatsever best for this organization, so if that's moving up, if that's moving back, we'll do that. Lucky for us, we have the ability to do so with all the ammo we have."

The silver lining of this draft is the fact Peters won't be held accountable for the Sweat and Young trades. He wasn't running the football side of the organization at that time, instead inheriting the picks from a trade that had already been completed.

But he'll be judged -- perhaps harshly, depending on the outcome -- by how he spends those picks. And it begins with No. 2 overall, where the football world expects Peters to tab Washington's next franchise quarterback.

Opportunity is at his fingertips. Soon, the clock will begin ticking.

"We're really fortunate to have that," Peters said. "I think we have a really good chance to make this team a lot better."

Related Content

news

Broncos general manager George Paton: 'Our first pick, we have to hit on'

Quarterback or not, there's plenty of pressure for Denver general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton to hit a home run with their first-round pick next week. "Our first pick, we have to hit on," Paton said Thursday. 
news

NFL reinstates five players who were suspended indefinitely for violation of gambling policy

Five NFL players who were suspended indefinitely for violating the league's gambling policy in 2023 have been reinstated, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen on Stefon Diggs trade: 'I don't get paid to make changes on the team'

Bills QB Josh Allen gave his thoughts on the Stefon Diggs trade to Houston, which percieves to open up a glaring need at wide receiver, however, GM Brandon Beane said he likes the corps already in place ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes doesn't feel 'any more or less pressure' with late first-round pick

Brad Holmes has helped pit Detroit in unfamiliar territory at the end of Round 1 coming off a successful season, but that won't deter the Lions general manager for being ready for anything that comes his way on draft night. 
news

Eliot Wolf says Patriots are 'open for business' in every round of 2024 NFL Draft

Speaking with the media a week before the 2024 NFL Draft, Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf says the team is "open for business" as New England hold the No. 3 overall pick. 
news

Defending-champion Dalvin Cook, 13 other NFL stars participating in 'The Catch' competition on Saturday

Along with 13 other NFL stars, last year's winner Dalvin Cook is slated to participate in the Sport Fishing Championship's "The Catch" tournament, which airs Saturday, April 20 on CBS Sports Network.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ravens' Tyler Linderbaum confident in Baltimore's offensive line changes heading into 2024 season

After seeing a couple players be traded or leave in free agency, Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum is confident with the current offensive line group heading into the 2024 season.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts in 'sponge mode' learning new offense but yearns for 'sustainability' and 'consistency'

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts enters the 2024 season in "sponge mode" as he learns the new offense under Kellen Moore.
news

Vikings brass meeting with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels in Baton Rouge tonight

Minnesota is sneaking in a quarterback visit a week before the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off.The Vikings brass is scheduled to meet with LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels for dinner Thursday night in Baton Rouge, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Eagles center Cam Jurgens on taking over for Jason Kelce: 'I'm just trying to be myself'

With the Hall of Fame-sized vacancy left by the retirement of Jason Kelce, things have changed quite a bit in a short time for Cam Jurgens, the Eagles' next starting center.