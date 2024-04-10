Top QB prospects Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels to visit Commanders next week

Maye has been projected as a first-round pick dating back to the 2022 collegiate season, while Daniels emerged as a top-flight prospect after a dazzling, award-winning final season at LSU in 2023. Daniels currently ranks second behind USC quarterback and presumptive No. 1 pick Caleb Williams in Bucky Brooks' latest prospect rankings on NFL.com. Maye sits directly behind Daniels in Brooks' rankings, making for a highly important few days of visits for Washington as they finalize their draft board prior to making a decision at No. 2 overall.

With veteran journeyman Marcus Mariota currently listed as Washington's best option at quarterback, the Commanders are expected to select a signal-caller with the second pick of the draft as they embark on a new era under general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn. They'll likely have their pick of the remaining litter at No. 2, one selection after Chicago kicks off the draft on April 25 with the first pick, which is widely expected to be spent on Williams.