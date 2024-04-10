Top QB prospects Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels to visit Commanders next week

The Washington Commanders are wrapping up their round of prospect visits by hosting two of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
LSU quarterback and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels will start next week by taking an April 15 trip to see the Commanders, while North Carolina passer Drake Maye will follow Daniels with a visit to Washington on April 16-17, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
Rapoport adds that Daniels also has a scheduled visit with the New York Giants next Monday.
Maye has been projected as a first-round pick dating back to the 2022 collegiate season, while Daniels emerged as a top-flight prospect after a dazzling, award-winning final season at LSU in 2023. Daniels currently ranks second behind USC quarterback and presumptive No. 1 pick Caleb Williams in Bucky Brooks' latest prospect rankings on NFL.com. Maye sits directly behind Daniels in Brooks' rankings, making for a highly important few days of visits for Washington as they finalize their draft board prior to making a decision at No. 2 overall.
With veteran journeyman Marcus Mariota currently listed as Washington's best option at quarterback, the Commanders are expected to select a signal-caller with the second pick of the draft as they embark on a new era under general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn. They'll likely have their pick of the remaining litter at No. 2, one selection after Chicago kicks off the draft on April 25 with the first pick, which is widely expected to be spent on Williams.