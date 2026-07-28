EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Justin Herbert has his first ring, and it's not on the football field.

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Madison Beer jointly announced their engagement in an Instagram post Tuesday. It was accompanied by a photo of Herbert on bended knee holding a ring box in front of a smiling Beer, who was crouched with her right hand on his left knee. The caption read, “Meet my fiancé."

The congratulatory responses included ones from the NFL and the Chargers, as well as singer Gracie Abrams.

The couple was first spotted together last August. Beer attended some Chargers games last season, and she and Herbert kissed on the sidelines at one game. They've also turned up at Los Angeles Dodgers and Lakers games.

Herbert appeared in Beer's “lovergirl” video this spring.