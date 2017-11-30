Around the NFL

Case Keenum wins NFC player of month honors

Published: Nov 30, 2017 at 02:37 AM

The return of Teddy Bridgewater to the Vikings' active roster was thought by many as the first step to a QB change in Minnesota.

Instead, Teddy's return has sparked some of the best ball of Case Keenum's career. Keenum has gone 3-0 with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in the month of the November to lead the Vikings to a 9-2 record on the season and earn NFC Offensive Player of the Month honors.

It is the first such honor of Keenum's career and the fifth time in Vikings history that a QB has won the award. Keenum joins Brett Favre (2009), Daunte Culpepper (2003, 2004), Randall Cunningham (1998) and Warren Moon (1995) to win player of the month while in Minnesota.

Time will tell if Keenum finishes out the season (and the playoffs) under center, but for now, let your Case Keenum flag fly.

Here are the other player of the month honors for November:

Saints DE Cam Jordan, NFC Defensive Player of the Month: Jordan had three sacks in November.

Rams K Greg Zuerlein, NFC Special Teams Player of the Month: Zuerlein went 12 of 12 on field goals and 11 of 12 on PATs.

Patriots QB Tom Brady, AFC Offensive Player of the Month: Brady threw for at least three TDs in each game this past month and went 3-0 for New England.

Chargers CB Casey Hayward, AFC Defensive Player of the Month: Hayward had three interceptions in November for the streaking Chargers.

Ravens K Justin Tucker, AFC Special Teams Player of the Month: Tucker went 6 of 6 on field goals and 8 of 8 on PATs.

