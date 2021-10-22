Cardinals' offensive vision finally coming to fruition; two post-hype breakouts

What happened to the aggressive New England head coach who claimed six Super Bowl rings with a fearless mindset and killer instinct?

That is the question running through the Northeast, with Patriots fans wondering why Bill Belichick is playing the game so close to the vest after dominating the league for two decades by keeping opponents on their toes. The revered head man has dialed it back as a gambler, most noticeably on fourth-and-short situations. This conservatism has led to speculation that he lacks trust in his quarterback and offensive line, which, quite honestly, would be understandable.

The Patriots (2-4) are tied for the second-fewest fourth-down attempts with three. In fact, all three of those attempts came in the final two minutes of New England's 28-13 loss to New Orleans in Week 3. The Pats have not gone for it once in a non-desperation scenario. In a column earlier this week for the Boston Globe, Ben Volin charted every New England fourth down of this season, chronicling 23 punts, 15 field goal attempts and three offensive plays (with two conversions). And of those 41 fourth downs, 10 had to-go distances of 4 yards or fewer. In that down-and-distance range this year, the league is converting at a rate of 55 percent (88 for 160), per Volin. So why is Belichick suddenly operating so cautiously in a league that's increasingly keeping the offense on the field on fourth down?

While the analytics are pushing decision makers to utilize the extra down, a coach must consider the strengths and weaknesses of his own team. New England is starting a rookie quarterback behind an injury-plagued and underachieving offensive line. In addition, this Pats' defense is mediocre, ranking 17th in total D (359.2 yards per game). Those factors certainly do not inspire a lot of confidence when the coaching staff is considering whether or not to make a midfield gamble that could gift a scoring opportunity to the opposition. Belichick is playing the long game, based on his team's personnel and performance. Although the raw numbers might suggest going for it in certain scenarios, Belichick apparently does not trust his offense to come through -- or his defense to hold the fort on a short field.

Belichick's job is to put his team in the best position to win, and when I look at this roster, I can't argue with his general approach here. New England has a dearth of blue-chip players on both sides of the ball. These kinds of decisions often come down to a coach's trust in his No. 1 player to get the job done, and the Patriots do not have enough established studs to count on in critical moments. Tom Brady isn't walking through that door anymore.