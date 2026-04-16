Buccaneers GM Jason Licht: We have 'need' for defensive help in draft but won't 'force a pick'

"I don't know if it's really changed that much in how we evaluate players. We know that last year we wish we would have had more production from that aspect, from the edge," the GM said. "I don't know if it's changed. You've got to be careful not to just feel like it's a must and force yourself to like more players than you normally would and push players up the board just to take an edge rusher to get that short-term good feeling of we drafted him and later on, you feel like maybe we shouldn't have drafted him. I don't know how much has changed. We've put a lot of energy into it, though. I feel like we've gone back and studied a lot of rushers that didn't make it or didn't work out to kind of see what we can do better, where we can focus our attention on a little bit more."