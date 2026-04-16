 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht: We have 'need' for defensive help in draft but won't 'force a pick'

Published: Apr 16, 2026 at 09:26 AM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the 2026 NFL Draft focused on the defensive side of the ball, where their need at edge rusher remains paramount, but won't force it if their board doesn't line up at the No. 15 pick.

"We do see that there is a need for help there on the defensive side, for sure," general manager Jason Licht said Wednesday. "I've had conversations with (coach) Todd (Bowles) a lot about this over the years, the last couple of years. He hates the word 'defensive-minded' head coach. He proved to me last year where he wasn't upset with taking Emeka (Egbuka) where he says you have to take the best player that helps you win games, period. So, I'm very fortunate to have a head coach that feels that way when we work together to make these decisions.

"I feel like I've said this every year, you can never go wrong with taking the best player. You're going to be happy at some point that you did instead of trying to force a pick."

The Bucs have swung and missed on veteran edge rushers the past several offseasons. In 2025, YaYa Diaby led the club with seven sacks -- no other edge rusher netted more than three. Tampa added 31-year-old Al-Quadin Muhammad, who had 11 sacks in Detroit last year, on a one-year contract in free agency, but a long-term impact player off the edge remains a need.

"I mean, we can all say and write down and we have numbers that we look for the ideal [edge rusher], but those are also hard to [come by]," Licht said when asked if there was a specific type of edge rusher ideal for Bowles' system. "The 'J.P.P's' (Jason Pierre-Paul), God only made a few of them. Yes, you would like to have big, long guys, but sometimes power comes in different packages. A guy can have great quickness and speed, but he's just going to get washed off of the corner because of his lack of base and lack of strength. At the end of the day, you're just looking for a very good football player that can do all of those things."

Related Links

Licht noted "it's tough" to find a dominant edge rusher, particularly where Tampa Bay has drafted the past handful of seasons. The Bucs, despite the misses, haven't completely changed how they evaluate the position.

"I don't know if it's really changed that much in how we evaluate players. We know that last year we wish we would have had more production from that aspect, from the edge," the GM said. "I don't know if it's changed. You've got to be careful not to just feel like it's a must and force yourself to like more players than you normally would and push players up the board just to take an edge rusher to get that short-term good feeling of we drafted him and later on, you feel like maybe we shouldn't have drafted him. I don't know how much has changed. We've put a lot of energy into it, though. I feel like we've gone back and studied a lot of rushers that didn't make it or didn't work out to kind of see what we can do better, where we can focus our attention on a little bit more."

Beyond the edge rushers, the Bucs could target an upgrade at linebacker and more depth in the secondary, despite the additions at cornerback in recent drafts. Tampa could also look to add to the tight end room on offense.

The Bucs enter the 2026 NFL Draft with seven selections, one in each round.

Related Content

news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: Pick No. 14 is the 'sweet spot for us'

The Baltimore Ravens own 11 draft picks in 2026, including No. 14 in the first round of a draft class viewed as falling off after the top half of the round.

news

Brian Burns: The Giants aren't the Giants without Dexter Lawrence in the middle

Pass rusher Brian Burns hopes the New York Giants and Dexter Lawrence can figure out their difference and keep the big defensive tackle in town.

news

NFL news roundup: Cardinals hosting QB Ty Simpson for visit; QB Drew Allar visiting Steelers

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan aiming for extension with RB De'Von Achane: 'Not available for trade'

Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan reiterated during Wednesday's pre-draft press conference that the preference is to get RB De'Von Achane a contract extension.

news

Commanders unveil new uniforms, featuring Super Bowl-era home and away jerseys, all-black alternate

The Washington Commanders unveiled their new uniforms on Wednesday,  a fresh look that "fuses the franchise's storied past with a bold, modern identity."

news

Stephen Jones: Cowboys haven't received calls about potential George Pickens trade

The Cowboys squatted on the rights to George Pickens, placing the franchise tag on the receiver in February. That hasn't stopped rumors from swirling about the club potentially trading the wideout.

news

Panthers GM Dan Morgan 'wouldn't hesitate' to draft a WR in third straight first round

The Carolina Panthers have selected a wide receiver in each of the past two first rounds. General manager Dan Morgan suggested he could make it three-straight in 2026.

news

Raiders GM John Spytek on trading No. 1 pick: 'Teams know where they stand right now'

Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek has received calls, but he doesn't sound like he plans to fully move off the No. 1 spot in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

NFL Network: Giants, DT Dexter Lawrence at impasse with contract talks; situation likely to play out by start of draft

Dexter Lawrence and the Giants have reached an impasse in their extension talks and a resolution is likely to come prior to next week's 2026 NFL Draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday night.

news

Giants' Joe Schoen 'not going to put any deadlines' on decision after Dexter Lawrence's trade request

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen spoke with reporters Tuesday ahead of next week's draft and delivered an optimistic take on the current strained relationship with star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence

news

NFL news roundup: Safety Nasir Adderley coming out of retirement to sign with Colts

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.