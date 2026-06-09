Brian Burns: Giants have a different feel under John Harbaugh, but still 'gotta prove it' 

The difference is palpable in John Harbaugh's first season in New York. The state of the Giants has gone from woebegone to hopeful in a matter of months, with the belief that Big Blue can dig out of the basement and swiftly become a contender.

With mandatory minicamp underway, the vibes around the Giants are mostly positive -- save the recent political debates . The belief in New York is that the club has enough talent to compete under the right leadership. Veteran pass rusher Brian Burns , however, cautioned that offseason hype doesn't always translate come the fall.

"Man, I like to always say, like I said, everybody is excited right now," he said Monday. "Every other team is excited. Everybody is 0-0. They're seeing the pieces they have, flying through OTAs. But I'd be lying if I said I didn't feel this is a little different, I was a little excited, and I expect highly of this team. I'd be lying if I didn't say that. But at the end of the day, like I say, you've gotta prove it. It's (not) just about being happy and optimistic. You've gotta get on the field and you've got to prove it against another team and impose your will on them."