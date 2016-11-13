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Bill Belichick confused by Seahawks' two-point call

Published: Nov 13, 2016 at 03:55 PM

The Seattle Seahawks had the New England Patriots on the ropes on Sunday night. Pete Carroll decided to go for the knockout blow.

After Doug Baldwin's third touchdown catch of the day gave the Seahawks a seven-point lead with 4:30 to play, Carroll made the gutsy decision to keep his offense on the field for a 2-point conversion try. If the Seahawks got it, they'd have a possibly insurmountable two-score lead. If they failed, the Patriots would have new life.

It didn't work out for Seattle, leaving Bill Belichick pleasantly surprised.

Carroll was short when it came to discussing the decision: "We wanted to see if we could put it out of reach, make it a two-score deal."

Seattle ultimately hung on to win the game. But we know by now Pete Carroll doesn't always make the best decisions on the goal line against the Patriots.

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