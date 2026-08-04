NFL Network: Bears OT Darnell Wright agrees to four-year, $116M extension

The Chicago Bears and right tackle Darnell Wright agreed to terms on a four-year, $116 million contract extension that includes $93 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Tuesday.

The $93 million is also the highest guarantee for an offensive lineman in NFL history, per Rapoport.

The Bears drafted Wright with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 draft, and he quickly emerged as a stalwart on Chicago's offensive line.

Wright has started 49 out of 51 games the past three seasons and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2025.

Around The NFL will have more on this news soon.