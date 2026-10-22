Baker Mayfield says thumb 'strong enough to be able to play' for Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Baker Mayfield's absence appears to be nearing its end.

The Buccaneers quarterback said Thursday his injured thumb feels "strong enough to be able to play" in Tampa Bay's Week 7 game at Carolina.

“Feel good. Just improving," Mayfield said. "It’s been a process for me. Never really missed time cause of injury. Not fun. You always want to be out there with the guys. ... It’s been feeling slowly better and better. That’s the frustrating part, it just takes time for an injury like that.”

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles hasn't yet confirmed Mayfield will play against the Panthers, and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson told reporters they're prepared for Mayfield or backup Jalon Daniels to fill the job Sunday, but it seems as if Mayfield is trending toward being available. He was a full participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday.

Mayfield revealed his initial goal was to return for Tampa Bay's Week 6 game against Pittsburgh -- a 26-19 overtime loss -- and pushed his limits in an attempt to play, but relented when he realized he likely wouldn't be the Buccaneers' best option behind center.

An undrafted rookie out of Kansas, Daniels won the backup job in preseason action, outplaying veteran Jake Browning and giving the Buccaneers a dynamic second option who posed a legitimate running threat to opposing defenses. He started in place of Mayfield in each of Tampa Bay's last three games, completing 60 of 95 passes for 501 yards and a 3-4 TD-INT ratio. His third start represented an improvement in performance and positioned the Buccaneers to pull off the upset over the Steelers until a nightmarish fourth quarter saw Daniels throw two interceptions, opening the door for a Pittsburgh comeback that culminated in an overtime triumph.