Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley lead 2018 NFL All-Rookie Team

Goedert mostly backed up Zach Ertz, who is one of the best tight ends in football, but Goedert did show off better speed than I thought he would when he was coming out of college. He also caught 75 percent of his targets (33 of 44), which is the seventh best catch rate among rookie tight ends or receivers with 40-plus targets since 1992, per Pro Football Reference. Philly liked to go long to him (16 targets of 10-plus yards, per Next Gen Stats), and his numbers would have looked even better if he hadn't negated a 75-yard touchdown pass in Dallas with an offensive pass-interference call. My pre-draft ranking: No. 32.