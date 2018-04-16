Hot 150: Gil Brandt's top-ranked prospects for 2018 NFL Draft

School: Fort Hays State | Year: Senior.



Shepherd played two years of college ball in Canada (2011 and '12) and was out of football for two more (2013 and '14) before walking on at Fort Hays State and starting three years. Though he'll be a 25-year-old NFL rookie, he has the traits to succeed at that level, and I expect him to perform as well against pro competition as he did against his Division II opponents. He did not lift at the combine, but the Falcons sent their entire staff to work him out.